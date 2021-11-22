ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Club for Growth launches long-anticipated opposition of Katie Britt

By Beth Cann
altoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClub for Growth has finally joined the fight for the Alabama U.S. Senate seat. The 2022 election, still months away, is looking to be a long and hard-fought battle, with major players vying to take the seat now held by long-time senator...

altoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
alreporter.com

Alabama Retail Association endorses Katie Britt for U.S. Senate

Republican Katie Britt, who is running for the U.S. Senate, has been endorsed by Alabama Retail Association PAC, the Alabama Retail Association’s federal political action committee. Formed in 1943, the Alabama Retail Association represents 4,200 members with some 6,000 locations statewide, ranging from small, family-owned retail stores to large national...
RETAIL
altoday.com

Steve Flowers: 2022 elections six months away

Believe it or not, we are six months away from the 2022 elections. All statewide offices will be decided in the May 24, 2022, Republican Primary. Winning the Republican Primary is tantamount to election in the Heart of Dixie. Therefore, garnering the endorsement of the most conservative group in the state is vitally important towards an election.
ELECTIONS
TheAtlantaVoice

Marjorie Taylor Greene lays out demands for GOP House speaker vote if Republicans retake majority in 2022

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of Donald Trump’s staunchest allies in Congress, on Thursday laid out demands for a GOP leader to earn her vote for House Speaker if Republicans are able to retake the majority after the 2022 elections and cast doubt on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy being elected to the position. “We know that Kevin McCarthy […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
Vanity Fair

Marjorie Taylor Greene to Kevin McCarthy: Meet My Cultish Demands If You Ever Want To Be House Speaker

In Washington, a town coursing with shameless ambition, Kevin McCarthy’s thirst for power — and apparent willingness to do anything to get it, no matter how degrading — stands out. Back in 2015, he mounted a doomed campaign for House Speaker that ended when he acknowledged he had failed to build a consensus around his candidacy. McCarthy stumbled in part because he accidentally admitted, in an interview with Sean Hannity, that Republicans’ Benghazi probe was to some degree a “strategy to fight and win” by tanking Hillary Clinton’s poll numbers. That scandal helped end his speakership bid, but not his designs on the gavel. Since 2018, when Nancy Pelosi succeeded Republican Paul Ryan, McCarthy has been on an embarrassingly transparent mission to unseat his fellow California representative, a dream he made explicit in his recent eight-and-a-half hour talkathon on the House floor. “I want her to hand that gavel to me,” McCarthy said.
CONGRESS & COURTS
rolling out

Meek Mill takes issue with Kyle Rittenhouse’s hero status

Kyle Rittenhouse has been making the rounds after being found not guilty of murder after he fatally shot two people and injured a third during civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin last summer. Rittenhouse stopped by Fox News and interviewed with Tucker Carson. Now GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introduced a bill this week to award a Congressional Gold Medal to the 18-year-old.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Free Press - TFP

Key Democrats Reportedly Vow To Vote Against Biden’s ‘Marxist’ Treasury Nominee

Key Democrat Senators reportedly said they would oppose President Joe Biden’s nominee to head the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Democratic Sens. Jon Tester of Montana, Mark Warner of Virginia, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, Jon Hickenlooper of Colorado and Mark Kelly of Arizona told the White House they would not support Saule Omarova’s nomination to head the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, according to Axios.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mo Brooks
Person
Richard Shelby
The Guardian

Why Republicans are embracing Kyle Rittenhouse as their mascot

Wearing suits and ties, the two men give the camera smiles and thumbs up. One is Donald Trump, former president of the United States. The other is Kyle Rittenhouse, who killed two people at an anti-racism protest. And behind them is a framed photo of Trump meeting the North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iron Bowl#U S Senate#Club For Growth Action#Pac#Yellowhammer News#Democrat
Victorville Daily Press

Will any Republicans challenge Trump in 2024? DeSantis, Pence and the other top contenders to know

WASHINGTON – Many Republicans are spending the holidays planning for the congressional and gubernatorial elections of 2022 – especially Donald Trump and other Republicans who are thinking of running for president in 2024. The midterm elections are still more than 11 months away, but the Republican presidential race of early 2024 is well underway, a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
fox40jackson.com

Biden strikes far different tone after Arbery verdict than Rittenhouse

President Biden said the guilty verdicts in the Ahmaud Arbery case “reflect our justice system doing its job,” striking a far different tone than the somber message he issued after the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse days earlier. “Nothing can bring Mr. Arbery back to his family and to his community,...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS Boston

Gov. Charlie Baker Says Biden’s Air Travel Restrictions Are ‘The Right Move’

BOSTON (CBS) – Gov. Charlie Baker tweeted out that he supports President Joe Biden’s decision to restrict air travel from southern Africa due to a new COVID-19 variant Omicron, calling it “the right move” on Friday. This is the right move until the medical community can learn more about this new variant. Getting a vaccine and a booster remains the best way to keep you and your family safe. https://t.co/Xjtyd4p3oe — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) November 26, 2021 On Friday, President Joe Biden restricted air travel from South Africa and seven other countries, which is to take effect on Nov. 29. In a statement released by the White House, he also urged Americans to get vaccinated or, if they are vaccinated, to get a booster shot. Biden tweeted that the restrictions are precautionary until there is more information. In his tweet, Baker also urged people to get vaccinated or to get a booster shot.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

New York Times editorial writer hails 'Republicans we're thankful for': Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger among

New York Times editorial board member Michelle Cottle commemorated Thanksgiving with a piece hailing "The Republicans we're thankful for." "It has been a tough year for fans of American democracy. The sacking of the Capitol on Jan. 6 set the tone. Former President Donald Trump’s chokehold on the Republican Party continues to fuel its most unhinged impulses and elements. More than two-thirds of Republicans buy the lie that the 2020 election was stolen," Cottle began her piece on Wednesday.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy