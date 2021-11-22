Kenneth George Walstad

Kenneth Dale Allen, an international businessman who had a lifelong love affair with Estes Park and chose to retire here with his beloved wife Donna, passed away after a short illness on November 10, 2021. He was 82 years old. Born April 5, 1939 in Missouri, Ken spent his childhood in Warrensburg. He first visited Estes with his parents when he was 14. He joined the Boy Scouts and achieved the rank Eagle Scout. Ken went on to embody the spirit of the Boy Scout Law throughout his life. Ken got his Bachelor of Arts at Central Missouri State, where he graduated as President of his Class. As an officer of the National Student Association, he was invited to Cuba after the Revolution where he interviewed both Fidel Castro and Che Guevara. He returned in 2004 to receive an Honorary Doctor of Laws Degree for a lifetime of achievement and service. In 1961 he met Donna Sue Viator. It was love at first sight for Ken. He courted her for merely six months before convincing her to marry him the day after her 21st birthday. After graduation Ken moved to Washington D. C. politics where became a senior advisor to Missouri Senator Stuart Symington. During this period, he received a Law Degree at George Washington University. In 1971 Ken left Washington for Texas to start a long and successful career in the private sector. He worked in insurance and oil, rising to become President of Southwestern Life Insurance Company and Deputy General Counsel of Tenneco Inc. While raising a family in Texas, he spent his free time coaching little league basketball, playing golf, volunteering with the Boy Scouts, Indian Guides and just being a great dad. He and Donna brought their four children to Estes Park for many memorable summer vacations at the YMCA of the Rockies. He later moved to London as Managing Director and General Counsel of Tenneco Europe. In this post he enjoyed life in England as an expat, with frequent trips to the countryside and the continent and even more frequent trips to the local pub with his beloved dog Gizmo. An Anglophile and avid historian, Ken amassed an impressive library and amazing collection of WWII military memorabilia. He passed on his love of sports, travel and especially taking cruises. His abiding curiosity, humor and empathy drew out the best in people. No one was a wallflower for long in his company. Ken and Donna happily retired in their favorite place, Estes Park in 1997. This last chapter of his life was enriched by an amazing group of friends, pot-luck picnics, hay rides, wonderful grandchildren visits, parades, rodeos, pickle ball, tennis and many, many wonderful rounds of golf. Ken loved Estes Park and the Estes Park community loved him right back. He will be dearly missed. He is survived by his wife Donna, daughter Kristin Allen Jones, three sons Jeffrey Scott Allen, Timothy Brian Allen and Bradley Todd Allen, their spouses, Finn-Olaf, Yllisia, Lisa and Tracey and twelve grandchildren Jake, Austin, Gage, Morgan, Katy Leif, Brendan, Gavin, Cody, Stellan, Vivian and Mason Colt and innumerable friends and colleagues whose lives were indelibly changed by his calm, loving and wise presence. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. To help celebrate Ken’s life, please consider making a memorial contribution to either the YMCA of the Rockies or The Health Foundation in care of Allnutt Funeral Service 1302 Graves Ave. Estes Park, CO 80517.

ESTES PARK, CO ・ 10 DAYS AGO