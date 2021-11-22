ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Kenneth George Walstad

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKenneth George Walstad, age 91, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at UW Hospital, Madison, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on May 17, 1930, in Arthur, Wisconsin, the son of Henry and Frances (McKinney) Walstad. He was the second oldest of 10...

