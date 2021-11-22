Stock up stock down from the Vikings' win over the Packers

The Vikings won a crucial game against the Packers on Sunday.

Minnesota notched its record to 5-5 with the win. Not only did the Vikings defeat a divisional rival, but the team raised its playoff hopes and pulled off an upset victory.

There were a lot of positive takeaways from the game. Here is the full stock report from the Vikings’ Week 11 victory:

Stock up: QB Kirk Cousins

Cousins’ stat line from the game looks nearly flawless: 341 passing yards, three touchdown passes and no picks. However, the Vikings QB threw some balls into dangerous areas. I’d rather him take those risks. Just look at what happened when he did against a very good Packers team. Cousins raised his stock with a huge win.

Stock down: C Mason Cole

Cole looked pretty good as the fill-in starter for C Garrett Bradbury. This week, Bradbury was healthy. Cole still started in his place and finished with a PFF grade of 53.6 in the game. The Vikings might have another center-related decision to make this week: should the team stick with Cole or go back to Bradbury? It’s a tough call.

Stock up: CB Bashaud Breeland

Breeland had a pass breakup and a PFF grade of 68.0. The Vikings CB struggled out of the gate in 2021, but he’s been tight in coverage lately. Breeland haters will simply have to enjoy the win…

Stock down: The pass rush

Armon Watts and Harrison Smith both had a sack each. The Vikings had just four QB hits in total. Sacks are a quarterback stat and Aaron Rodgers is decent at avoiding pressure and delivering the ball to his wideouts. However, Minnesota’s pass rush has to do better.

Stock up: the Mike Zimmer era

For Mike Zimmer and the Vikings, this is another upset win and another crucial victory. The team is one step closer to moving this season in a very positive direction. That said, the Vikings have high expectations and a difficult schedule. As the Vikings’ playoff chances go up, the Zimmer hot seat cools down. It cooled down after Sunday’s victory.