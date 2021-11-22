ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers' LeBron James suspended one game for altercation vs. Pistons; will miss Knicks contest

By Sanjesh Singh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OvrXr_0d4KNsfU00

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has been suspended for one game for his role in the altercation against the Detroit Pistons, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

LeBron and Pistons center Isaiah Stewart got into a scuffle in Sunday’s game that turned bloody. James’ left elbow hit Stewart right in the eye while both players fought for positioning during a free-throw attempt.

Stewart rushed LeBron on several occasions and had to be restrained by his own teammates and coaches while Lakers’ players tried to form a wall in front of James.

Both players were ejected from the contest, but larger punishments were expected. Stewart received a two-game suspension.

The news means James will miss Tuesday’s national TV matchup against the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden, the only trip of the season to the stadium for Los Angeles.

Sporting News

NBA fines LeBron James for Sam Cassell Dance Celebration

LeBron James has been fined $15,000 by the NBA for a provocative dance celebration during Wednesday's win over the Indiana Pacers. NBA League Pass: Sign up to unlock live out-of-market games (7-day free trial) James broke out the celebration after hitting a three-pointer late in the fourth quarter. He scored...
NBA
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers announce starting lineup vs. Knicks without LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers will not have veteran superstar LeBron James in the starting lineup for their Tuesday night road game against the New York Knicks. James was involved in a heated scuffle with Detroit Pistons rookie Isaiah Stewart on Sunday night and was assessed a one-game suspension on Monday. The veteran has also been dealing with injuries during the first month of the 2020-21 campaign.
NBA
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers vs. Knicks Preview: Looking for a win without LeBron James

When looking at the box score of the Lakers’ win on Sunday, one would assume that the Pistons gave them some fear of losing along the 48 minutes, but that the more talented Lakers eventually won 121-116 in a game that they probably controlled for most of the night. That...
NBA
