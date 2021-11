MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The FDA signed off on COVID-19 booster shots for adults. But some worry it’s coming too late to turn around Minnesota’s latest surge. WCCO talked to the state’s top infectious disease expert to talk boosters, breakthrough cases, and the best way to handle the holidays this year. At the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, Michael Osterholm worries about the weeks ahead in Minnesota. “This thing is far from over,” he said. He believes it’s still too early to determine why one geographic area will see a spike in COVID cases over another. But, he says we all play...

