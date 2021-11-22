ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Beyond Crisis’: How Educators Describe Staff Shortages At The Evanston/Skokie School District

By Chris Tye
CBS Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) — If your kids Thanksgiving break expanded by a few days, you are not alone.

Several districts in our area called this entire week off. Is this a trend we should expect to see more of?

CBS 2′ Chris Tye reports from Evanston where parents are left scrambling. Because in some districts, it’s being framed as “mental health” in others a “staffing shortage.”

Some educators are calling the staff shortage a crisis, but that there may be some rule changes coming soon that could help solve it.

“We don’t have enough substitutes anywhere.”

Unlike a lot of problems, you can put a number on Illinois’ educator shortage. As of Monday, there are 4,120 unfilled full-time positions in Illinois schools.

More than half of those unfilled seats are in Cook County. The problem is twice as bad as it was four years ago.

“Two years ago I used the word crisis. So, whatever is beyond crisis.”

That crisis is why was quiet at Evanston/Skokie School District 65 on Monday. “Schools closed” today and tomorrow is the message on their website. In a letter to parents, the district said “we do not have adequate staffing or sub coverage.”

“You’re seeing this moment in the labor movement and the substitute shortage is part of that and its part of this demand for better paying jobs and better benefits for workers in general.”

Walt Stalling was a substitute last year. This year he teaches at DePaul.

“There are many districts that have increased their wages because of the shortage. But it needs to be a living wage. There needs to be more long term contracts, stability,” Stalling said.

“Some people are afraid to come back.”

Educator Mark Klaisner of the Illinois Association of Regional School Superintendents said rule changes surrounding the pandemic may soon be coming the way of subs.

“Perhaps we could be encouraging high school grads or college students and assigning them to mentors and shepherding them through,” Klaisner said.

If approved, he thinks the problem could be remedied quickly.

“We are in demand in other markets. The fact I was able to leave that position and go straight to teaching college speaks to the skills that a lot of us possess,” Stalling said.

Insiders said the number of 4,120 open positions isn’t the number to focus on. Take that number and multiply it by 20. That’s how many kids are feeling the shortage. Not just in Illinois. Similar school closings have happened in Michigan, Colorado and the state of Washington.

CBS LA

Some School Districts Struggling With Shortage Of Substitute Teachers

TOLUCA LAKE (CBSLA) –  A shortage of teachers has been a serious issue for schools across the southland and now many schools are also coping with a shortage of people willing to be substitute teachers. Aslyn Schindler is a fifth grader at Toluca Lake Elementary. She said she’s had about three substitute teachers this year so far and at least two days whether there was no substitute at all. (credit: CBS) On the days without a substitute, Schindler and her classmates were moved into a different classroom. “It was kind of like a play day,” the fifth grader said when asked if they worked...
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Enterprise

School districts face food shortage challenges

With disruptions among food supply chains affecting grocery stores, restaurants and other businesses, local school districts are face meal preparation challenges. Hardin County Schools and Elizabethtown Independent Schools have both been experiencing some food shortages for students. Jacqueline Miller, a parent of a John Hardin High School student and a...
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
KCRG.com

Iowa school districts make changes due to bus driver shortage

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KCCI) - Some students in Iowa are feeling the effects of the nationwide bus driver shortage. The Johnston School district consolidated bus routes from 60-53 to keep services going. But now some students are getting home or to school as much as 30 minutes late. The Waukee district...
IOWA STATE
Banana 101.5

Ann Arbor Schools Will Be Closed Thanksgiving Week Due to Staff Shortages

Ann Arbor public schools announced this week that they will be closed all next week due to staff shortages and an increase in COVID-19 cases. Earlier this month Ann Arbor school announced that they were moving to a remote learning day, due to numerous unfilled positions and an inability to fully staff the school for in-person learning. For those same exact reasons, kids will also get an extended Thanksgiving vacation next week.
ANN ARBOR, MI
spectrumlocalnews.com

Monticello schools switch to remote learning Thursday due to staff shortage

Monticello schools will switch to remote learning on Thursday due to a significant number of anticipated staff absences, school officials announced Wednesday afternoon. "Factors such as COVID-19 quarantine orders, staff illnesses and staff booster vaccinations exacerbate the challenges the district already faces with adequately staffing our school buildings," Superintendent Matthew Evans said in a statement posted on the district website. "When large numbers of staff are unable to work due to illness, or unable to report to the school buildings due to quarantine orders, we simply do not have enough substitute staff members to supervise classrooms, transport students to school, keep our buildings clean and feed our students."
MONTICELLO, NY
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Most Wisconsin school districts meet, exceed educational expectations

MADISON, Wis. - The latest report card from the state Department of Public Instruction shows about 95% of Wisconsin school districts met, exceeded or significantly exceeded expectations last year, despite the challenging conditions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Across Wisconsin, 399 of the 421 public school districts were rated at...
WISCONSIN STATE
arkvalleyvoice.com

Salida School District Moves to Remote Learning Due to Staffing Shortages

On November 15, the Salida School District made the announcement that staffing shortages necessitate a move it hasn’t wanted to take: to move to remote learning. The reason is simple. To run in-person school, there has to be a ratio of adults to children in the school building, and the shortage of staff means the district can’t meet that ratio.
SALIDA, CO
Jersey Shore Online

Brick School District Not Immune To Worker Shortage

BRICK – The school district is hiring at nearly every level, and the administration is hoping to get the help they need from the community. “Brick schools are not immune to the challenges nation-wide regarding staffing,” said Director of Human Resources William J. Kleissler during the most recent Board of Education meeting. “We currently have vacancies within several departments such as teachers, secretaries, maintenance, nurses and transportation workers.”
BRICK, NJ
ifiberone.com

Staffing shortages prompts Warden educators to cancel classes district-wide

WARDEN - School staff shortages have been an issue across most of the U.S. The Warden School District is apparently a greatly-affected party involved in that trend. On Friday, administrators with the school district called off classes for all schools in the school district due to a high level of staff absences.
WARDEN, WA
CBS Chicago

