Chicago On Track To Reach Lightfoot’s 77% Vaccination Goal This Week; Some Areas Still Lagging

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) — By the end of this week, Chicago will have reached Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s goal of getting 77% of the city’s population at least partly vaccinated, more than a month earlier than she wanted.

In late September, Lightfoot said she wanted to get 77% of Chicagoans age 12 and older at least partially vaccinated by the end of the year .

On Monday, she said the city is on track to surpass that goal by the end of the week. As of Monday, 76.7% of people age 12 and up are at least partially vaccinated, and nearly 70% are fully vaccinated.

However, some parts of the city are still lagging far behind, particularly in largely Black and Brown neighborhoods.

Three of the city’s 60 zip codes have vaccination rates under 50%, and another nine zip codes have vaccination rates over 50% but still below 60%.

“Nobody’s taking a victory lap, and we are still seeing progress in some of those areas, particularly on the South Side, where we’ve been very challenged,” Lightfoot said.

In the entire state, 71% of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

