BRENT CRUDE OIL (LCOc1) ANALYSIS. South African variant adds to crude oil price woes. SPR release augments price drop. The new COVID-19 variant has plagued financial markets on Friday causing mayhem with broad-based losses throughout most asset classes. Safe-havens were the only winners during midday trading and will likely remain until market close. Brent crude was roughly 6% down on the day (at the time of writing) due to contagion concerns around economic growth should the virus become a systemic risk. Demand forecasts may be revised lower should the new strain increase fourth wave complexities and further downward pressure on crude oil prices.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO