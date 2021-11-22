ODU is a win away from bowl eligibility, but Ricky Rahne won’t play postseason guessing games

When Ricky Rahne was a young graduate assistant at Kansas State in 2006, the Wildcats were bowl-bound and waiting to learn the identity of their opponent.

Before leaving on a recruiting trip, head coach Ron Prince asked Rahne and fellow graduate assistant Scott Frost to compile scouting reports on five potential postseason opponents.

Rahne and Frost spent the next four days watching film, learning teams’ tendencies, strengths and weaknesses.

“So we broke down 20 games,” Rahne said, “and we didn’t play any of them.”

The experience is a big reason Rahne, now Old Dominion’s second-year head coach, hasn’t speculated as to whom the Monarchs (5-6, 4-3 Conference USA) might face should they achieve bowl eligibility with a win Saturday over Charlotte.

Five C-USA teams are already bowl-eligible. ODU, Charlotte, Middle Tennessee State, Florida Atlantic and North Texas all sit one victory away from the six-win threshold.

The Monarchs and Charlotte cancel each other out by facing off this weekend, as do FAU and Middle Tennessee. North Texas faces undefeated Texas San Antonio.

It’s unlikely that ODU would return to the Bahamas Bowl, in which it played in its lone previous bowl game, in 2016.

C-USA has direct tie-ins to the Bahamas Bowl (Dec. 17), the Independence Bowl (Dec. 18 in Shreveport, Louisiana) and the New Orleans Bowl (Dec. 18), as well as looser affiliations with 12 more bowls that could select up to five C-USA teams among them.

In projecting matchups for every bowl, Sports Illustrated did not pick the Monarchs to be in any of them.

Rahne, whose team has won four straight games after starting 1-6, said he’s put no time into even considering where the Monarchs might end up.

The lesson he learned at Kansas State — which ultimately got crushed by Rutgers in the Texas Bowl that year — has stuck with him.

“Ever since then,” Rahne said, “I have absolutely, steadfastly refused to guess on what I’m doing.”

