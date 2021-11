The global semiconductor shortage could continue until the second half of next year, according to a projection from chip supplier Foxconn. A longer chip shortage could easily mean higher prices for goods like cars, adding to inflationary pressures. But that forecast from Foxconn also means people’s expectations that prices will go up will lead them to ask for higher wages to afford said goods. Businesses then raise prices to compensate, leading to a continuing cycle of inflation based on expectations.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO