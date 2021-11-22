3-vehicle crash in Chesapeake closes South Military Highway in both directions at Galberry Road Kristen Zeis/The Virginian-Pilot

A three-vehicle crash on South Military Highway in Chesapeake Monday afternoon took down a power pole and closed the portions of the roadway.

The highway was closed in both directions at Galberry Road, according to a Twitter post from Chesapeake Roads. There was no estimated time for the highway to reopen.

Chesapeake police were called to the crash at 4:16 p.m.

Police say a car headed east on the highway swerved to avoid another car pulling out from Galberry Road. The swerving car then hit a tractor-trailer driving west, and the tractor-trailer ran off the road, knocking down a power pole. The vehicle that pulled out from Galberry left the scene before police arrived.

One driver was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Eight Dominion Energy customers were out of power in the area of the crash Monday night, according to the company’s power outage map.

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com