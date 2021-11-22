ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

3-vehicle crash in Chesapeake closes South Military Highway in both directions at Galberry Road

By Ali Sullivan, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pLVMS_0d4KHVdJ00
3-vehicle crash in Chesapeake closes South Military Highway in both directions at Galberry Road Kristen Zeis/The Virginian-Pilot

A three-vehicle crash on South Military Highway in Chesapeake Monday afternoon took down a power pole and closed the portions of the roadway.

The highway was closed in both directions at Galberry Road, according to a Twitter post from Chesapeake Roads. There was no estimated time for the highway to reopen.

Chesapeake police were called to the crash at 4:16 p.m.

Police say a car headed east on the highway swerved to avoid another car pulling out from Galberry Road. The swerving car then hit a tractor-trailer driving west, and the tractor-trailer ran off the road, knocking down a power pole. The vehicle that pulled out from Galberry left the scene before police arrived.

One driver was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Eight Dominion Energy customers were out of power in the area of the crash Monday night, according to the company’s power outage map.

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Virginian-Pilot

Man dies after shooting in Portsmouth

Police are investigating a shooting that killed a 37-year-old man early Saturday morning in Portsmouth. Dispatchers received a call around 1:45 a.m. about the shooting at Griff’s Restaurant and Sports Lounge located near the 4200 block of Portsmouth Boulevard, off Airline Boulevard. Officers found John Robert Plummer III who was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, according to a ...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Virginian-Pilot

A Civil War ‘mystery fort’ in Western Branch: Chesapeake hopes to preserve land once used by Union soldiers

As a boy growing up in what was then Norfolk County, Gerald Kinney played “Army” with his friends. Kinney’s family came to own a forested plot of land off of Jolliff Road in the 1950s and Kinney and his friends pretended to trade gunfire and run up ramparts on earthen walls that seemed to naturally surround the spot. What Kinney didn’t know then? The spot had once been a Civil War fort. Union ...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy