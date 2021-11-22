ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle Fire Supports Annual Toys for Tots at Three Drop-Off Locations

By Carrie Brazil
Seattle, Washington
Seattle, Washington
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WG0hU_0d4KHQDg00

The Seattle Fire Department is collecting toys as part of the Marine Corps’ annual Toys for Tots drive. We have been part of this community giving event for more than 50 years and are pleased to be involved again this year. We know many Seattleites make it a holiday tradition to bring toys to their local fire station to benefit the Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots. While we aren’t able to receive visitors at our stations this year, Seattle Fire personnel, Seattle Fire Foundation, Marine Corps, and community volunteers will be at the following locations to collect toys. Come by and say hello!

Bring your donation of new, unwrapped toys and join us at these locations:

  • 11/28/21 at the University Village QFC parking lot, 2746 NE 45th St., 10:30 A.M-1:00 P.M.
  • 12/4/21 at the Westwood Village QFC parking lot, 2500 SW Barton St., 10:30 A.M-1:00 P.M.
  • 12/5/21 at the Seattle Fire Dept. Headquarters, 301 2nd Ave S., 3:00 P.M.-5:00 P.M.

If you can’t make either event, there are dozens of Seattle-area locations where you can donate. Businesses like Renaissance Seattle Hotel, Northwest Art & Frame, Edward Jones, and many others will collect at their locations. All participating organizations and businesses can be found at this link. Check closely for the last day those locations can accept toys. Most wrap up by December 10-15.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w9qc3_0d4KHQDg00

Help make this holiday season a little brighter for families who have been through so much this year. See you soon!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Seattle, Washington

Christmas Ships and Bonfires at the Parks Return – 2021 Schedule

The Argosy Christmas Ships are back! An annual Seattle tradition, the holiday cruises were sadly cancelled last year due to the pandemic. This year the festivities return in full glory: a parade of brightly-lighted boats will cruise from Puget Sound to Lake Union and out to Lake Washington. Stopping at pre-planned locations, the lead ship hosts an onboard chorus singing Christmas carols for neighbors and community to watch from shore.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

2021 Green Lake Pathway of Lights

Under normal circumstances Green Lake Community Center staff along with community partners would be preparing for the annual Pathway of Lights as a kickoff to the winter season. Unfortunately this year, because of challenges in enforcing public health vaccine verification requirements, we are unable to host an in-person event. The event typically draws hundreds of Seattle residents and visitors to Green Lake Park for performances and to stroll the glimmering Green Lake circuit, paths, and docks decorated with thousands of twinkling candles. Because the event does not require a ticket or set entry time, and because of the open nature of the park (there are no designated entry and exit points at Green Lake), Seattle Parks and Recreation is unable to enforce Washington State’s vaccine verification requirement for large events at this particular event and location.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Urban Native Education Alliance Youth Project 2: Winyan Voice

In celebration of Native American Heritage Month, we are hosting a series of profiles and stories to amplify and honor people, businesses, organizations, stories, and projects connected to Seattle’s Indigenous community. As part of our Native American Heritage Month series, we partnered with Urban Native Education Alliance (UNEA), a Native-led...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Traveling during the holidays? Skip traffic, save time, and reduce pollution by walking, rolling, biking, or taking transit to visit family, do your holiday shopping, and get wherever else you need to go!

The holiday season is here! This year, do yourself a favor and go car-free if you can. It could save you time, stress, and reduce traffic congestion to help others travel faster, too. Plus, eliminating car trips reduces pollution and greenhouse gases. Seattle has invested in a bunch of ways...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Society
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Society
Local
Washington Government
Seattle, Washington

Helping Animals Live Their Best Lives

It’s the time of year when we reflect on gratitude and say thanks to those who deserve it all year round. The Seattle Animal Shelter’s volunteers are some of those. Whether they spend time walking dogs, fostering animals, cleaning, fundraising, or helping with adoptions, volunteers are the ones who make the path shorter and easier for pets looking for their forever homes.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Center On-Call Mechanical Engineering Services; RFQ# SC-2021-13

Request for Qualifications #SC-2021-13 Seattle Center On-Call Mechanical Engineering Services. Project Title: Seattle Center On-Call Mechanical Engineering Services. Scope of Services: The City of Seattle, through its Seattle Center department Redevelopment Office, is seeking qualified mechanical engineering firms to provide on-call mechanical engineering services for maintenance and capital improvement projects. Projects will be identified as funding becomes available.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Charity#The Marine Corps#Seattle Fire Foundation#Marine Corps#Ne#Renaissance Seattle Hotel#Northwest Art Frame
Seattle, Washington

WINTER TRAIN & VILLAGE

This treasured mainstay of Seattle Center Winterfest, Nov. 26 – Dec. 31, in Seattle Center Armory and on the grounds, boasts a rich history dating back to the 1950s. The tradition began when three model train enthusiasts built an electric train set from 24-volt airplane motors that travelled through a miniature–however, fairly substantial–village depicting Seattle in the late 1800s. The train was displayed at the Northgate Shopping Center every winter until the end of the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Parks and Recreation begins construction at B. F. Day Playground

Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) is happy to announce we have awarded the construction contract to LW Sundstrom for the B.F. Day Playground renovation project. The contractor will mobilize on site on Monday, November 22, 2021 and anticipates the play area opening back up by summer 2022. The playground is located in Fremont at 4020 Fremont Ave. N. on the north side of the elementary school.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Neighborhood Matching Fund Invests $891,410 in 21 Community-initiated Projects

The City of Seattle has awarded $891,410 to support 21 community-initiated projects through Seattle Department of Neighborhoods’ Neighborhood Matching Fund (NMF). Twenty-one community groups received awards ranging from $18,900 to $50,000 and have pledged $707,755 to match their award through local cash donations, volunteer hours, donated materials, and in-kind professional services.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

We heard you: West Seattle Bridge community engagement helps shape the program

我們聽到的: 西西雅圖大橋計劃社區及企業外展總結. 저희가 들은 이야기: 웨스트 시애틀 브릿지 프로그램 커뮤니티 및 비즈니스 지원 요약. អ ្វ ីដែលយ ើងប ានឮ: គម ្រោងស ្ពាន វេស ស ៊ ីអាថ ូល៖ សេចក ្ត ីសង ្ខេបនៃការ ផ ្សព ្វផ ្សាយសហគមន ៍ ន ិងអាជ ីវកម ្ម. Earlier this year, we held 10 focus groups and more...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Seattle, Washington

City Launches Shop to the Beat Program to Support Small Retail Businesses and Local Musicians

Office of Economic Development invests in new economic recovery program to activate commercial corridors and support creative economy workers. The Seattle Office of Economic Development (OED) is announcing a new recovery program financed by the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund (CLFR), that will support small retail businesses, local musicians and commercial corridors throughout the city. Shop to the Beat will match local musicians with small retail businesses to provide in-store performances during peak business hours, help increase foot traffic and sales for retailers, and provide competitive pay for musicians who lost significant income due to the impacts of COVID-19. OED is partnering with Gigs4U — a local organization that curates artists and produces live music performances in traditional and non-traditional settings including SeaTac airport, corporate venues and events, virtual events, and more — to match interested musicians and small retail businesses.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Help us review grant applications for the Food Equity Fund

Seattle Department of Neighborhoods is recruiting community members to serve on the Food Equity Fund Grant Review Panel. Grant reviewers will assist the City of Seattle’s Food Equity Fund program by reviewing submitted grant applications and selecting those projects that will be the most impactful in addressing food education, access, and security in Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Artists at the Center Offers New Arts and Culture Experiences at Seattle Center

Links below will open new windows. A year-long slate of performances featuring up and coming artists to celebrate the opening of Climate Pledge Arena launches this month. Seattle Center, the Seattle Office of Arts & Culture, Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown Arts & Culture Coalition, and Seattle Kraken have partnered to create Artists at the Center — a new opportunity for emerging artists and the community to commemorate Climate Pledge Arena’s inaugural year.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Honoring My Ancestors Through Environmental Advocacy

In celebration of Native American Heritage Month, we are hosting a series of profiles and stories to amplify and honor people, businesses, organizations, stories, and projects connected to Seattle’s Indigenous community. My life is committed to protecting the traditional homelands of my people, the Duwamish Tribe. For more than 30...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Over the weekend, we celebrated a new street mural in Lake City as part of the Little Brook Stay Healthy Street!

We partnered with Lake City Collective to welcome the community to enjoy the new street mural in the Little Brook neighborhood of Lake City. The street mural was designed by Seattle artist, Romel Belleza (Ilocano, Tlingit & Dishchii Bikoh N’Dee) and was installed in partnership between the Seattle Department of Transportation and Lake City Collective to honor Native culture and welcome people to the Little Brook neighborhood.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington

738
Followers
1K+
Post
119K+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle (/siˈætəl/ (About this soundlisten) see-AT-əl) is a seaport city on the West Coast of the United States. It is the seat of King County, Washington. Seattle is the largest city in both the state of Washington and the Pacific Northwest region of North America. According to U.S. Census data released in 2019, the Seattle metropolitan area's population stands at 3.98 million, making it the 15th-largest in the United States. In July 2013, Seattle was the fastest-growing major city in the United States and remained in the top five in May 2015 with an annual growth rate of 2.1%. In July 2016, Seattle ranked as the fastest-growing major U.S. city, with a 3.1% annual growth rate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy