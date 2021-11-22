Seattle Fire Supports Annual Toys for Tots at Three Drop-Off Locations

The Seattle Fire Department is collecting toys as part of the Marine Corps’ annual Toys for Tots drive. We have been part of this community giving event for more than 50 years and are pleased to be involved again this year. We know many Seattleites make it a holiday tradition to bring toys to their local fire station to benefit the Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots. While we aren’t able to receive visitors at our stations this year, Seattle Fire personnel, Seattle Fire Foundation, Marine Corps, and community volunteers will be at the following locations to collect toys. Come by and say hello!

Bring your donation of new, unwrapped toys and join us at these locations:

11/28/21 at the University Village QFC parking lot, 2746 NE 45th St., 10:30 A.M-1:00 P.M.

at the parking lot, 2746 NE 45th St., 10:30 A.M-1:00 P.M. 12/4/21 at the Westwood Village QFC parking lot, 2500 SW Barton St., 10:30 A.M-1:00 P.M.

at the parking lot, 2500 SW Barton St., 10:30 A.M-1:00 P.M. 12/5/21 at the Seattle Fire Dept. Headquarters, 301 2nd Ave S., 3:00 P.M.-5:00 P.M.

If you can’t make either event, there are dozens of Seattle-area locations where you can donate. Businesses like Renaissance Seattle Hotel, Northwest Art & Frame, Edward Jones, and many others will collect at their locations. All participating organizations and businesses can be found at this link. Check closely for the last day those locations can accept toys. Most wrap up by December 10-15.

Help make this holiday season a little brighter for families who have been through so much this year. See you soon!