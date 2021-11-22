ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Manchester women's basketball runs past Adrian 72-53

By Dillon Bender
Trumann Democrat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Manchester University women’s hoops squad won for the second consecutive outing...

Trumann Democrat

Second-half surge by Adrian sinks Spartans in men's basketball

Adrian College used a strong second half to rally past visiting Manchester University in men’s basketball action on Saturday, Nov. 13. The Spartans built a 38-34 lead at the intermission; however, the Bulldogs were able to outscore the Black and Gold 58-42 in the 2nd half to secure a 92-80 victory.
COLLEGE SPORTS
kroxam.com

GOLDEN EAGLES WOMEN’S BASKETBALL EDGED BY NORTHWEST MISSOURI 53-48

The University of Minnesota Crookston (UMC) Golden Eagles took at seven point lead at the end of the first quarter, but Northwest Missouri State erased that lead at half time and they were tied 22-22. The game would continue that way the rest of the way with UMC tying the game at 42-42 with four and a half minutes left n the game on a basket by Abi Fraaza (Fresh-Birnamwood, WI). The Bearcats hit a couple back to back baskets to regain a 46-42 lead. With just under three minutes left, Alex Page (Fresh-Grand Forks Red River, N.D.) scored to cut the lead to two again and it was a pattern, Northwest Missouri State would open it up by four and UMC would counter with Bren Fox (Jr-Norwood-Young America) and Kylie Post (Sr-Maranatha Christian Academy) baskets but with the score 51-48, the Bearcats made two free throws to seal the deal and a 53-48 win in Maryville, Missouri home of Northwest Missouri State. The Golden Eagles were led by Fox 13 points and their only player in double figures. Although UMC lost both games this weekend in Maryville, they were competitive with a highly thought of Nebraska-Kearney yesterday and then very competitive with the Bearcats tonight. UMC is 0-2 on the season and will be on the road next week on Thursday at Northern Michigan and Friday at Michigan Tech. In fact the Golden Eagles will be at Hawaii the following weekend and won’t have their first home game until the Northern Sun Conference starts when they host St. Cloud State on December 2.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Detroit News

Sunday's college basketball: MSU women ride fast start past Niagara

East Lansing — Junior Alyza Winston scored a game-high 17 points as Michigan State’s women’s basketball team rolled an opponent for the second straight game, 89-65 over Niagara. Senior Nia Clouden scored the first six points of the games as Michigan State jumped to an 8-0 lead and eventually led...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Manchester University#Black And Gold
Daily Northwestern

Women’s Basketball: Wildcats surge past Gauchos in second game of season

Following a dominant win against Illinois-Chicago on Wednesday, Northwestern continued its strong start to the season with a 72-46 victory on ​​Sunday afternoon over UC Santa Barbara. The Wildcats (2-0, 0-0) dominated the Gauchos (1-1, 0-0) at Welsh-Ryan Arena, led by senior guard Veronica Burton’s team-high 20 points. Burton notched...
CHICAGO, IL
thegazette.com

Super sophs lead Iowa State women’s basketball past South Dakota State

AMES — Iowa State’s standout sophomores carried the Cyclones to victory on Monday in Hilton Coliseum. Iowa State beat South Dakota State, 75-56, in a nonconference women’s basketball game thanks to some stellar play from Lexi Donarski, Emily Ryan and Aubrey Joens. The Cyclones went on a 9-0 run late...
IOWA STATE
scranton.edu

Big First Half Run Carries Men's Hoops Past Wilkes, 100-72

SCRANTON, Pa. – The University of Scranton men's basketball team (2-1) closed the first half on a 23-2 run and cruised to a 100-72 win over the Wilkes Colonels (2-1) in a non-conference matchup on Wednesday night at the John Long Center in Scranton. The Royals trailed 26-21 with 4:36...
SCRANTON, PA
TBR News Media

SBU Sports: Women’s hoops storms past St. John’s 72-60

The Stony Brook University women’s basketball team (3-0) had not defeated a current Big East member since Dec. 7, 2004, that changed on Nov. 14 as it toppled St. John’s (1-1), 72-60, to improve to (3-0) on the young season. With the win, head coach Ashley Langford became the first Stony Brook head coach in program history to start their career with a (3-0) record.
STONY BROOK, NY
jackcentral.org

NAU women’s basketball’s late run not enough in Washington loss, 72-65

After a season-opening loss to the Washington State Cougars on Friday, NAU continued west in the Evergreen State to take on the Washington Huskies on Sunday afternoon. A strong 14-0 run in the fourth quarter was too little too late, however, as the Huskies escaped with a 72-65 win. The...
Indiana Daily Student

Aleksa Gulbe leads the way in Indiana women’s basketball’s 72-42 win over Norfolk State

Indiana women’s basketball head coach Teri Moren had one main goal for senior forward Aleksa Gulbe going into her senior year: to average a double-double. Tuesday night against Norfolk State University, Gulbe took a step toward attaining that goal with her first double-double of the season, notching 22 points and 12 rebounds in Indiana’s 72-42 victory at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
INDIANA STATE
carthage.edu

Women’s Wrestling Concludes Adrian College Open

ADRIAN, Mich. — The Carthage College women's wrestling team finished the Adrian College Open on Sunday. The Firebirds took ninth on the day as a team while Natalie Majer finished fifth and Hilda Gonzalez placed seventh. Natalie Majer concluded a 3-2 record and scored 14 team points. Majer won by...
KENOSHA, WI
elonphoenix.com

Fourth Quarter Performance Lifts Women’s Basketball Past Howard, 60-44

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University women's basketball team outscored Howard 28-14 in the fourth quarter to secure a 16-point victory over the Bison on Monday, Nov. 15, 60-44. "There's a lot of things we can take away from this game in order to be better," said head coach Charlotte Smith. "But I was pleased with the second half and how we executed and moved the ball and shared the basketball."
ELON, NC
thegazette.com

Iowa women’s basketball coasts past Southern, setting up a memorable Sunday

IOWA CITY — Not much flow. Not much rhythm. And yet, Lisa Bluder has made her way to the doorstep of a quite exclusive club. Eighth-ranked Iowa feasted from the foul line and coasted past Southern University, 87-67, in a choppy women’s basketball game in front of 5,406 Wednesday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
IOWA STATE
Daily Hampshire Gazette

Sydney Taylor helps UMass women’s basketball power past Iona

AMHERST – Sydney Taylor flew out of the gates for the UMass women’s basketball team on Tuesday night, setting the tone for the rest of what ultimately was a dominant 79-56 win over Iona at the Mullins Center. Taylor led the team in scoring with 25 points, 15 of those...
BASKETBALL
jambroadcasting.com

Schreiner Sports: Women’s Wrestling Wins Adrian Duals Tournament

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Wrestling team traveled to Adrian, Michigan, this past weekend to compete in the Adrian Duals tournament. It was a great showing for the Mountaineers this weekend as they won their first competition of the season in Adrian, Michigan. In Round 1, the Mountaineers defeated...
ADRIAN, MI

