Manchester women's basketball runs past Adrian 72-53

The University of Minnesota Crookston (UMC) Golden Eagles took at seven point lead at the end of the first quarter, but Northwest Missouri State erased that lead at half time and they were tied 22-22. The game would continue that way the rest of the way with UMC tying the game at 42-42 with four and a half minutes left n the game on a basket by Abi Fraaza (Fresh-Birnamwood, WI). The Bearcats hit a couple back to back baskets to regain a 46-42 lead. With just under three minutes left, Alex Page (Fresh-Grand Forks Red River, N.D.) scored to cut the lead to two again and it was a pattern, Northwest Missouri State would open it up by four and UMC would counter with Bren Fox (Jr-Norwood-Young America) and Kylie Post (Sr-Maranatha Christian Academy) baskets but with the score 51-48, the Bearcats made two free throws to seal the deal and a 53-48 win in Maryville, Missouri home of Northwest Missouri State. The Golden Eagles were led by Fox 13 points and their only player in double figures. Although UMC lost both games this weekend in Maryville, they were competitive with a highly thought of Nebraska-Kearney yesterday and then very competitive with the Bearcats tonight. UMC is 0-2 on the season and will be on the road next week on Thursday at Northern Michigan and Friday at Michigan Tech. In fact the Golden Eagles will be at Hawaii the following weekend and won’t have their first home game until the Northern Sun Conference starts when they host St. Cloud State on December 2.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO