Public Health

Info on monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 available by calling 211

By Dan Carden dan.carden@nwi.com, 219-933-3357
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoosiers interested in treating their COVID-19 infection with monoclonal antibodies now can call 211 for more information about the service. The Indiana Department of Health announced Monday that 211 callers seeking...

