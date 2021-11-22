ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Two area soldiers killed in Korean War finally being brought home

By James Pilcher, WKRC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (WKRC) – Two U.S. Army soldiers lost in battle in the Korean War more than 70 years ago are finally being returned home to be laid to rest. Cpl. Kenneth Foreman of Mt. Orab died in the battle of the Chosin Resevoir, a major turning point in the Korean War...

