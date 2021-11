The New York Knicks had an opportunity to string together another victory against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday evening, but against a superior opponent, they were mostly stifled in what ended up being an incredibly competitive match-up. The Knicks had lost a few disappointing games in recent days, specifically against the Orlando Magic and barely scraping a win against the Houston Rockets on Friday, but a victory against a good team would’ve been a step in the right direction.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO