When the Rangers went out this summer and added all this grit to their team, a lot of the reason had to do with watching up close how their rivals, the Islanders, used all that grit to their advantage. And as the Islanders’ fourth line, the one with Cal Clutterbuck, Matt Martin and Casey Cizikas, has developed quite the reputation of being the team’s Identity Line over the past few years, the Rangers clearly wanted to copy that formula, and build a fearsome fourth line of their own.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO