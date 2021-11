Experimenting with tea as a spice rub for your turkey. As the holiday season nears, many of us look back to family traditions. So even as a nominal vegetarian, I’ve ordered a free-range turkey, and am experimenting with salt-rubbed poultry techniques, since that’s the way my Mom prepared our amazing Thanksgiving turkeys. They were moist and tasty, without fail. Amidst the brined turkey recipes rage, her salt-rubbed technique seems so much easier, and yields a more tender meat than I’ve ever achieved with brining. And who wouldn’t welcome a few less stressful hours in preparing the holiday feast – giving us more time to sip some tea – or tea-infused beer – on the holiday?!

RECIPES ・ 11 DAYS AGO