ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chicago Bears Suffer Another Tough Loss, Losing Streak Continues

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStruggles on offense, defense, and special teams doom the Chicago Bears again as they suffer their fifth straight loss. Watching Chicago Bears games is becoming an exercise in futility. The team dropped its fifth game in a row. Their record now stands (barely) at 3-7. Additionally, any talk about them possibly...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Star Has Telling Admission On Lamar Jackson’s Health

One Ravens player had a strong feeling before the game on Sunday that quarterback Lamar Jackson was going to be out. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey spoke after Baltimore’s win and said that he could tell on the team plane that Jackson was likely not going to play. “I looked over and...
NFL
russellstreetreport.com

Flacco on The Move, Again

I was somewhat amused by the (1-5) Jets trade for 36-year-old Joe Flacco. What’s the point?. It’s not as if Joe is going to bring the Jets back from the dead. It’s not as if the Super Bowl 47 MVP is the most willing mentor to a young quarterback. He’s not really interested in that sort of thing. He’s never been a quarterback that anyone would label, “cerebral”. He’s even on record dismissing the complexities of the game as overrated – that it’s not rocket science. And that in part has always been the rub for me when it comes to Flacco.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

As Lamar Jackson’s illness worsens, who will start at QB for the Ravens vs. the Bears?

An alarming development out of Baltimore: Lamar Jackson has been added back to the Baltimore Ravens’ injury report with a non-COVID-19 illness and is officially questionable for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. The Ravens updated Jackson’s status Saturday afternoon. Lamar Jackson questionable vs. Bears. Jackson had missed practice Wednesday...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
defector.com

Does Lamar Jackson Have Doo-Doo Ass Or What

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a late and unexpected scratch from Baltimore’s Week 11 road game against the crummy Bears. Jackson, who’d had a cold earlier in the week, said he was “feeling great” after practicing Friday, suggesting he was on track to play. So what the hell happened? Random weight-room injury? Tripped by a mischievous dog while walking down the stairs of his own home? Abducted by aliens? What could knock an MVP-grade quarterback out on a Sunday morning, thrusting the undrafted Tyler Huntley into action for an important road contest?
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Lamar Jackson News

On Friday morning, Lamar Jackson took a big step toward playing against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Jackson missed practice with an illness on Wednesday and Thursday, putting his availability in doubt for Sunday’s game. However, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback returned to practice on Friday. It looks like the NFL...
NFL
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Bears Look to Break Four-Game Losing Streak Against the Ravens

Signs of offensive improvement as rookie quarterback Justin Fields and the Bears come up just short against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a primetime Monday night match-up. Up next, the Bears take on the Baltimore Ravens at Soldier Field on Sunday after their bye week hoping to break their four-game losing streak.
NFL
Boston Herald

Despite blowing another lead in the final minute, the focus needs to be on the bumbling offense. Brad Biggs’ 10 thoughts on the Chicago Bears’ Week 11 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

10 thoughts after the Chicago Bears found a new way to give another game away in the final minute — this time to a former undrafted quarterback making his first NFL start. Tyler Huntley was able to leave Soldier Field as the hero after the Baltimore Ravens claimed a 16-13 victory Sunday afternoon.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#American Football#Chicago Bears#The Pittsburgh Steelers
NBC Chicago

Bears Lose Another Heartbreaker, Despite Andy Dalton Hail Mary

Bears observations: Team finds new ways to lose originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. If you’re reading these postgame observations because you opted not to watch the Bears’ Week 11 matchup against the Ravens, I don’t blame you. Because, well, that game was ugly, except for that one 4th-and-11 hail mary that gave the Bears hope they might finally end their losing streak.. Each team was shorthanded, as Lamar Jackson, Khalil Mack, Eddie Jackson, Marquise Brown, Akiem Hicks and Allen Robinson were all inactive with various injuries and illnesses. Things got even worse when Justin Fields exited the game in the third quarter with an injury to his ribs. Despite having so many stars out, it was a game that the Bears still could have won. They simply couldn’t seal the victory, because of things that have plagued them all season.
NFL
FanSided

These three Chicago Bears were individual winners in loss to the Ravens

The Chicago Bears were unable to take advantage of the Baltimore Ravens without Lamar Jackson at home in their Week 11 matchup. They lost by a final score of 16-13 and there was a lot of heat to go around after the game. It was an ugly loss, one that seemed to have frustrated fans, coaches, and players. Still, some players played especially well while the rest of the team looked bad.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears vs. Ravens predictions: Can Chicago snap their 4-game losing streak?

The Chicago Bears (3-6) will host the Baltimore Ravens (6-3) on Sunday, where Chicago will be looking to avoid dropping five straight games coming off a bye week. The Bears haven’t won a game coming off the bye week since 2013, and it’s certainly not going to be easy against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, a team coming off a brutal loss and looking to get back on track in the AFC.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Sean Desai continues to show adjustments with Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears defense has not quite lived up to standards. However, with so many key pieces missing, and Ryan Pace putting the team in a tough spot, it is tough to blame the coaching on defense as much as the offense. While some have failed and some have worked, you have seen that Sean Desai has been able to adjust to his opponent, and every week he comes out with a game plan that at least makes sense.
NFL
Mercury News

Week 12 recap: Chicago Bears need a 4th-quarter rally — and a FG as time expires — to snap their 5-game losing streak and beat the winless Detroit Lions 16-14

As Cairo Santos sent a 28-yard field goal through the uprights while the seconds wound down Thursday afternoon, he saved the Chicago Bears from a bad week turning into an even bigger embarrassment. The Bears didn’t need to give the Detroit Lions their first win of the season on Thanksgiving...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy