ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

SFJAZZ Launches New App

By JazzTimes
jazztimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe SFJAZZ organization has launched a new app called—surprise!—the SFJAZZ app, which enables audiences all over the world to view live concerts and programs from their facility in San Francisco. Viewers can watch the “Fridays Live” series, as well as various pay-per-view on-demand concerts and live streams. In addition, the app...

jazztimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

Racket launches an app for 99-second micro podcasts

Racket is interested in figuring that out. Out in the App Store now on iOS, Racket provides a TikTok-esque endless vertical feed of audio snippets that are all 99 seconds or less. Anyone can easily edit audio in the app, pair a recording with relevant tags, add a cover image and publish it — a process that can take less than a minute.
CELL PHONES
NME

Poppy launches new virtual universe with ‘PoppySphere’ Metaverse app

Poppy has launched a brand new Metaverse app for iOS and Android called ‘PoppySphere’. Developed in partnership with HIFI Lab, the pop star’s new app presents “a virtual 8-bit universe for fans to explore, with dynamic rooms and secrets to uncover as they navigate a realm of iconoclastic creation”. Users...
CELL PHONES
thepaypers.com

Square launches Photo Studio app

US-based software solution provider Square has announced its new Photo Studio app which helps sellers take photos and sync them directly to a square item catalogue or online store. With the Square Photo Studio app, a seller can add images to their product pages on-the-go and through their phone, without...
CELL PHONES
musicconnection.com

Moog Music Launches Animoog Z App

Animoog, the anisotropic wavetable synthesis app, was introduced by Moog Music in 2011 with its innovative approach to dimensional sound design and uniquely interactive touch surface interface. A full decade and more than 700,000 downloads later, Moog has completely redesigned the app—now Animoog Z—with more futuristic functionality and creative workflows...
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
José James
Person
Adam Shulman
Person
Chester Thompson
KCRA.com

DOCO launches loyalty app for Sacramento shoppers

Downtown Commons in Sacramento has launched a new loyalty app in time for the holiday shopping season to encourage more people to shop local at DOCO. The app is called DOCO Rewards and is available on the Apple store or Google Play. The program provides prizes, discounts and incentives for people who shop, eat or stay at the plaza.
CELL PHONES
jazztimes.com

Biamp PDX Jazz Festival Announces 2022 Lineup

The PDX Jazz organization has just announced the lineup for its festival taking place Feb. 17-26, 2022 at venues all over the city of Portland, Oregon. Although few specific dates, times or venues have been mentioned yet, JazzTimes can confirm that the headliners for the festival’s opening night will be Angel Bat Dawid and—in a solo performance—Brad Mehldau.
PORTLAND, OR
soultracks.com

Motown hitmaker Marilyn McLeod dies at 82

(November 26, 2021) She was part of one of the great songwriting teams of the 1970s and 80s, and left a string of Motown smashes that we revere even in 2021. Today we say a sad goodbye to the great Marilyn McLeod, who penned top hits for Diana Ross, Jermaine Jackson and more.
MUSIC
Mac Observer

Unclutter Launches ‘The Applaudables’ App Bundle for $75

To celebrate Black Friday 2021, the Unclutter team put together a bundle of 12 Mac apps for US$75, which is a savings of US$275. Here’s how it works: You can pick any apps you like for half the price (50% OFF). Or you can get them all together at 78% OFF. Everyone is free to choose the apps they need. Pick one or more products and have them for half the price.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sfjazz Collective#Dorado Schmitt Django#Fridays Live#Jazztimes#Sfjazz App#Android Android Tv#Amazon Fire Tv#Sfjazz Org App
StreetInsider.com

Spotify launches 'Netflix Hub' on its app to attract fans

(Reuters) - Music streaming platform Spotify Technology said on Tuesday it has introduced a new hub where fans can listen to all the official soundtracks, playlists and podcasts related to Netflix Inc's shows. The Netflix Hub, as the companies are calling the new feature, will contain playlists from hit shows...
ENTERTAINMENT
jazztimes.com

Veronica Swift on Singing When Things Get Complicated

At the ripe old age of 27, the vocalist is ready to retire the descriptor “jazz singer" Counting off a tune as she steps to the mic, Veronica Swift holds tempo in her stride. In the living room of a longtime collaborator, pianist Emmet Cohen, she engages those around her and begins telling a story as only she can tell it.
MUSIC
jazztimes.com

Jon Batiste Is King of the 2022 Grammy Nominations

Today (Nov. 23) is a great day to be Jon Batiste. The National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (NARAS) has just nominated the 35-year-old Louisiana native for a whopping 11 Grammy Awards across a range of categories, including jazz. Eight of those nominations—Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Traditional R&B Performance, Best R&B Album, Best American Roots Performance, Best American Roots Song, Best Contemporary Classical Composition, and Best Music Video—recognize his 2021 album We Are, or songs appearing on that album (“Freedom” gets the nod for Record of the Year and Best Music Video, “I Need You” takes the traditional R&B category, “Cry” gets the two American Roots honors, and “Movement 11′” captures the classical nomination). The other three—Best Improvised Jazz Solo, Best Jazz Instrumental Album, and Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media—draw from Batiste’s collaboration with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross on the soundtrack to the 2020 Disney animated film Soul.
CELEBRITIES
jazztimes.com

Raw Demoon Alchemy (A Lone Operation)

Alto saxophonist Darius Jones didn’t compose any of the five compositions on Raw Demoon Alchemy (A Lone Operation). But whether he’s interpreting Sun Ra, Ornette Coleman, Roscoe Mitchell, modern iconoclast Georgia Anne Muldrow, or a jazz standard, Jones takes ownership of everything on this solo recital, filling it with deeply personal explorations. Like many solo saxophone albums, it might not be easy listening, but it’s easy to get swept up in the intensity of the performance.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Google
jazztimes.com

Dave Frishberg 1933 – 2021

Dave Frishberg, a songwriter, singer, and pianist who achieved immortality writing the song “I’m Just a Bill” for TV’s Schoolhouse Rock!, died November 17 in Portland, Oregon. He was 88. His death was announced by his wife of 21 years, April Magnusson, on a GoFundMe page that had been set...
OBITUARIES
jazztimes.com

Johnathan Blake: Homeward Bound (Blue Note)

Drummer Johnathan Blake is a rising jazz star with a series of impressive sideman credits and solo recordings. The latest, Homeward Bound, is his Blue Note debut, and befitting of one of his mentors, the recently deceased organist (and Blue Note star) Dr. Lonnie Smith. Homeward Bound features alto saxophonist...
MUSIC
jazztimes.com

Slide Hampton 1932 – 2021

Slide Hampton, a trombonist, composer, and arranger who was considered a giant of all three crafts, died November 18 at his home in Orange, New Jersey. He was 89. His death was announced on social media by his nephew, jazz trumpeter Pharez Whitted. Cause of death has not been disclosed.
OBITUARIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy