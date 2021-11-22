SFJAZZ Launches New App

Today (Nov. 23) is a great day to be Jon Batiste. The National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (NARAS) has just nominated the 35-year-old Louisiana native for a whopping 11 Grammy Awards across a range of categories, including jazz. Eight of those nominations—Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Traditional R&B Performance, Best R&B Album, Best American Roots Performance, Best American Roots Song, Best Contemporary Classical Composition, and Best Music Video—recognize his 2021 album We Are, or songs appearing on that album (“Freedom” gets the nod for Record of the Year and Best Music Video, “I Need You” takes the traditional R&B category, “Cry” gets the two American Roots honors, and “Movement 11′” captures the classical nomination). The other three—Best Improvised Jazz Solo, Best Jazz Instrumental Album, and Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media—draw from Batiste’s collaboration with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross on the soundtrack to the 2020 Disney animated film Soul.

