NFL

Bears Week 12 injury report: Updates on Justin Fields, Allen Robinson, Akiem Hicks from Monday

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Chicago Bears released their first injury report ahead of Thursday’s game against the Detroit Lions, where there were a handful of starters sidelined during what was a walkthrough practice on Monday.

With a short turnaround against the Lions on Thanksgiving, there are several starters who might be ready to play in time for Thursday.

Here’s a look at the full injury report from Monday’s practice:

Did Not Practice

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski
  • QB Justin Fields (ribs)
  • DT Akiem Hicks (ankle)
  • CB Duke Shelley (hamstring)
  • WR Allen Robinson (hamstring)
  • RB Damien Williams (calf)

Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields didn’t practice on Monday after suffering a rib injury during Sunday’s game against the Ravens. It doesn’t sound like Fields has broken ribs, but his status for Thursday’s game against the Lions remains in doubt. Chicago was also without defensive tackle Akiem Hicks and receiver Allen Robinson, who missed Sunday’s game with respective ankle and hamstring injuries. Running back Damien Williams was downgraded to doubtful for Week 11 with a late calf injury, which held him out of Monday’s walkthrough.

Limited

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
  • S Eddie Jackson (hamstring)
  • WR Darnell Mooney (foot)

Safety Eddie Jackson missed his second straight game with a hamstring injury suffered back in Week 8, but he was deemed limited during Monday’s walkthrough. We’ll see if he’s ready to go in time for Thursday’s game. Receiver Darnell Mooney, who’s been a regular limited participant in practice this season, continues to deal with a foot injury that had him limited for Monday.

Full participation

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
  • DE Mario Edwards Jr. (ribs)
  • Tashaun Gipson Sr. (chest)
  • WR Marquise Goodwin (shoulder)

Receiver Marquise Goodwin is coming off a 104-yard performance, but it appears he suffered a shoulder injury. Still, Goodwin was ruled a full participant in Monday’s practice. Safety Tashaun Gipson, who already missed time this season, suffered a chest injury, but it didn’t appear to impact his status. Defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. suffered a rib injury Sunday, but he was good enough to earn full participant status.

