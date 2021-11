Crews are widening Coit Road from four to six lanes between SH 121 and Main Street. Construction is homing in on the bridge widening near Lyndhurst Drive, and the bridge deck has been poured. Crews will next construct a traffic rail for the bridge. A crew has been through to finish applying striping and reflectors to Coit’s pavement. Upon completion of this step, all six lanes will be opened to traffic with intermittent inside lane closures to complete median work.

FRISCO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO