There has been plenty to talk about regarding the Chicago Bears this week. None of it has to do with the actual upcoming game on Thanksgiving though. None of it even has to do with Justin Fields’ injury and that Andy Dalton has already been named the starter for the road game vs the Lions. No, instead, all of the hoopla surrounding the Chicago Bears right now has to do with a report that came out this morning that Matt Nagy will be fired after the Lions game.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO