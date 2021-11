Thanksgiving is next week. We wondered what country music star Jason Aldean was thankful for this year?. “The health of my family and that we’ve all kind of made it through that stuff and everybody’s good and been a rough year and a half, two years for everybody you know. I just … I feel really fortunate to, you know hopefully I feel like we’re on the back end of all this kind of madness that’s been going on and be able to get out and play some shows … And just feel like things are gonna get back to normal. I’m thankful for that. I’m thankful people are kinda gettin’ their lives back a little bit, even though it’s still a little crazy out there. But, happy healthy and I can’t really ask for much more than that.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO