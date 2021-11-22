ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ONG Proposes A Rate Increase To Cover Costs From February's Record Cold Snap

By Erika Lee
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IOyOW_0d4K34fC00

Regulators began hearing a proposal Monday morning on Oklahoma Natural Gas’ plans to recover money spent during the historic cold snap earlier this year.

The proposed costs to make up for February would be a $7.73 monthly increase for residential customers and a $5.71 monthly increase for low-income customers for the first year. ONG said the costs would be lower throughout the years, for the next 25 years.

On Monday, customers were invited to give public comment and ask questions about the proposal, asking why the utility didn't better plan for the extreme cold. The Public Utility Division of the Oklahoma Corporation Commission also gave testimony.

The judge, who presided over Monday’s hearing gave a recommendation to the commissioners that he thinks the proposed settlement should be approved.

This is a recommendation and not a final decision.

Final decision will be made by commissioners. The commissioners have no announced when they will decide yet.

The four parties to the case are Oklahoma Natural Gas, the public utility division of the OCC, the attorney general and Walmart.

Walmart said it has no objection to the proposed settlement. The other three parties have signed on as actively supporting the proposed settlement. The Oklahoma attorney general, who represents the ratepayers before the commission, also supported it.

It will likely be a few weeks before the Corporation Commission makes a decision.

