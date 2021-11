For the third consecutive day, gold showed strong bearish momentum, which pushed it to the $1782 support level, a 3-week low, before settling around $1796 as of this writing. The strength of the US dollar negatively affected the price of gold and the strength of the US currency increased amid expectations that the Federal Reserve will start raising interest rates starting in the middle of 2022. After US President Joe Biden nominated Fed Chairman Jerome Powell for another term, the markets are preparing for a more hawkish monetary policy in the near future.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO