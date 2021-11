WORCESTER, Mass. - The Holy Cross football team will host Sacred Heart at Fitton Field this Saturday, Nov. 27 at noon in an FCS playoff game. The Crusaders clinched their third straight Patriot League Championship two weeks ago. On Sunday they gathered at the Hart Center to watch the NCAA selection show and find out who they will play in the first round of the playoffs. The Crusaders are fired up and hope the students and the community come out to support them.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 8 DAYS AGO