The Renfrew County ATV Club is letting riders know trails will be closing for the season on November 30th. You’re encouraged to get out for your last weekend of riding! ATV riders are asked to respect landowners and lease agreements and stay off RCATV trails after the 30th of November. Trails will reopen again May 1st, 2022. This trail report is brought to you by Renfrew County ATV Club and Huckabones Equipment in Cobden with the equipment you need for recreation and for work.

