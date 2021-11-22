Preview/Lines #18: Reedy Set For NHL Debut, Hatakka Better Served with Barracuda?

BUFFALO -- Joseph Woll won his NHL debut, making 23 saves to help the Toronto Maple Leafs defeat the Buffalo Sabres 5-4 at KeyBank Center on Saturday. "From the moment I knew I was getting the start it was pretty special," said Woll, who debuted in the same building where he was selected in the third round (No. 62) by Toronto in the 2016 NHL Draft. "It's something you dream of as a kid, and I'm just happy I was able to do it with the Leafs. And then for tonight, I think it was such a special team win. … I can't say enough good things about this team, and it was pretty cool to see how much they had my back out there."

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO