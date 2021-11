Kyle and JD get you ready for the long weekend by previewing all the games the San Jose Sharks play between now and Sunday. First, we discuss how the chippy Ottawa Senators are a bad matchup for the Sharks and San Jose’s lack of depth scoring (10:00). Then, we preview the red-hot Toronto Maple Leafs and if the Sharks can muster enough offense (14:00). We finish by looking ahead to Sunday’s matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks and why it is a must-win if the San Jose Sharks have playoff dreams (18:00). We close with some Thanksgiving talk.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO