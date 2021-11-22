‘Tiger King 2’: Gary Busey’s Son Is Not in the Show

As “Tiger King” itself notes in its Season 2 premiere, during an opening sequence delivered with all the melodramatic gravitas of a grim thriller, Netflix dropped “Tiger King” at precisely the right moment for it to become the cultural sensation it did. By March 19 of 2020, millions of people were stuck at home waiting out the first wave of the novel coronavirus, not realizing that life was about to change for a much longer time than it takes to perfect sourdough starter. For anyone else starved for something besides a deadly virus to focus on, something as flashy and splashy as “Tiger King” provided the perfect kind of distraction. The interwoven tales of warring Oklahoma big cat enthusiasts “Joe Exotic,” Carole Baskin, and the wild cast of characters surrounding them proved irresistible. That the show wasn’t particularly good or well-made didn’t really matter. “Tiger King,” in all its tacky glory, was entertainment in the purest sense. In that moment, that’s all it had to be.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO