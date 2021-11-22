ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Afternoon Brief, November 22nd

By Editor
wineindustryadvisor.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWine Spectator, the world’s leading authority on wine, today announced Dominus Estate Napa Valley 2018 as the 2021 Wine of the Year. The full Top 100 list is now available on top100.wine spectator.com…. FEATURED ARTICLE. When it comes...

wineindustryadvisor.com

Comments / 0

Related
wineindustryadvisor.com

Winter White Wine Festival Returns to Anderson Valley for Fifteenth Year

Tickets on sale today for passport-style event, focusing on the region’s white wines, food pairings and more. – Tickets go on sale today for the 2022 Anderson Valley Winter White Wine Weekend, to be held February 19-20 – the fifteenth year this cool-climate region has celebrated its Alsatian and sparkling roots (with some splashes of Pinot Noir included).
DRINKS
wineindustryadvisor.com

Dominus Estate Named Wine Spectator’s #1 Wine of the Year

Wine Spectator, the world’s leading authority on wine, today announced Dominus Estate Napa Valley 2018 as the 2021 Wine of the Year. The full Top 100 list is now available on top100.wine spectator.com. Dominus Estate in Napa Valley’s Yountville AVA (American Viticultural Area) is a prime example of even the...
DRINKS
wineindustryadvisor.com

A Connected Wine Culture Empowered by Knowledge

We believe in the clarity of knowledge. It is said “knowledge is power,” and we embrace this mantra. We all crave knowledge. Being “in the know” empowers us. Through knowledge choices can be informed – and clear. At our core, this is our mission – to enable and empower you...
DRINKS
wineindustryadvisor.com

Angels & Cowboys to Spotlight Give Back Program on Giving Tuesday

Pulling Corks & Filling Forks benefits World Central Kitchen. SHARE A SPLASH wine co., the parent company of Angels & Cowboys is proud to participate in #givingtuesday, this Tuesday November 30 with their signature program Pulling Corks & Filling Forks. The ongoing campaign donates a portion of all sales* from...
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Spectator#Winery#Grape#Food Drink#Beverages#Top100 Wine Spectator Com#Sebastopol#Frank Family Vineyards#Kss
wineindustryadvisor.com

Building Iconic Tasting Rooms & Wine Caves in Northern California

At this year’s event, we will highlight our involvement in building some of the most iconic tasting rooms and wine caves in Northern California. Combining a collaborative approach to our construction process paired with a deep understanding of the wine region, we are looking forward to connecting with others at the event to share new ideas and discuss trends seen in the industry. If you would like to learn more about Nordby Construction or see some of our featured projects, stop by Booth #123.
CONSTRUCTION
wineindustryadvisor.com

OtterBox Redefines Wine Shipping with Thermally Performant, Reusable Liviri Containers

OtterBox is known for its high-quality product engineering, and its newest innovation is the thermally performant Liviri container series designed to safely, sustainably move wine shipping from seasonal to year-round. The new Liviri Vino 6-bottle, hard-sided wine boxes keep wine at safe temperatures for five days while shipping ground transit through even the hottest and coldest months.
FOOD & DRINKS
wineindustryadvisor.com

WINnovation Award Winner: RedChirp—Connecting Wine Brands with the Modern Consumer

The wine industry is constantly faced new trends, challenges, and the pressure to stay ahead of the competition. With that, comes the opportunity to innovate. Each year Wine Industry Advisor recognizes five wine industry innovators—not just for their impressive ingenuity or technical advances—but because of how their product and/or service betters the North American wine industry.
DRINKS
Insider

7 vintage Thanksgiving dishes no one makes anymore

Today, Thanksgiving tables typically feature side dishes like mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Once-popular options like Jell-O salads and hot Dr. Pepper are no longer part of the celebrations. However, some people still like to make dishes like ambrosia salad for nostalgia's sake. Thanksgiving celebrations revolve around food, but...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Throw Your Avocado Away Immediately If You Notice This

Just like in fashion, the food world sees trends that come and go. Cronuts, rainbow bagels, and dalgona coffee are a few treats from the last decade that foodies went wild for, only to have the hype around them quickly die down. This cycle tends to be the narrative around trendy foods, though every so often, something is able to break the mold and get a good hold onto society, and we can't think of anything that has done that better in recent years than the avocado. According to Avocados From Mexico, avocado lovers in America alone consume an average of 8 pounds of Mexican-grown avocados a year, and if you're a proud part of that statistic, you've probably got a stash of them sitting in your kitchen right now.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Explorers Find Flintstone-Inspired Mansion Empty in the Woods

You're not likely to see a home like this anywhere. It's a stone mansion abandoned in the woods that looks like it was inspired by the Flintstones cartoon. One of the most popular YouTube channels that specializes in exploring abandoned places is BigBankz. Here's what they said about this very recent adventure in the remote woodlands:
TV & VIDEOS
Mashed

The Worst Thanksgiving Dessert According To 27% Of People

As Thanksgiving grows near, now is the time to very nicely make requests to whoever is preparing your Thanksgiving feast. But what do people want for dessert? After all, while the turkey and cranberry sauce will be featured food, it's the dessert that lingers afterward. Mashed decided to find out...
FOOD & DRINKS
WTAJ

10 recipes for that leftover Thanksgiving turkey

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Whether you’re making it yourself or your grandmother is sending you home with it, this Thanksgiving you’re sure to have plenty of leftover turkey. Here are ten recipes you can try out to make sure you get the most out of the meat of this year’s celebrations. Leftover Turkey Stew This […]
RECIPES
Secret LA

Hike To These Hot Springs In Santa Barbara And Soak In Cascading Aqua Pools

Your natural outdoor spa awaits! Montecito Hot Springs, also known as Hot Springs Canyon, is a deserted hot springs resort from the 1800s located in the coastal mountains of San Padres. Today, the property is managed by the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County with hikers making their way through the picturesque surroundings to the canyon. T he only remnants of the original hot springs resort are the stone ruins and exotic fauna and flora, which are now landmarks along the trail. Although, the cascading aqua pools of naturally heated water are really the main attraction—especially as winter creeps in.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
wineindustryadvisor.com

2019 St. Anne’s Crossing “Shumahi” Primitivo Takes Best of Show for Sonoma Valley at 2021 Harvest Challenge Competition

Finger Lakes Thirsty Owl 2019 Riesling Takes Best White; France’s Chateau Cazeau Cremant de Bordeaux Brut Takes Best Sparkling. Santa Rosa, Calif., —November 22, 2021—The Sonoma Valley AVA took the big prize at the 2021 Harvest “Terroir” Challenge, the only competition to judge wines by American Viticultural Area. In a spirited final round, the 2019 St. Anne’s Crossing Primitivo, which was selected Best Red, beat out the 2019 Thirsty Owl Riesling (New York), which was chosen Best White, the 2020 Baron Herzog Lineage Rosé from Clarksburg (Best Rosé), the Chateau Cazeau Brut (Best Sparkling), Westport Winery (Columbia, WA) “Ancient Mariner” Pear Riesling (Best Dessert), and a Sangria from Barefoot (CA; Best Fruit Wine). The Primitivo took Best of Show over the Riesling, 6 votes to 5, awarding Sonoma Valley the top AVA prize.
DRINKS
wineindustryadvisor.com

The Estate Presents Masseto 2018: The Sublime Fragility of the Soil and Humankind’s Intuition, the Energy of a Magical Place

The elegant and silky texture of a one-of-a-kind wine. New York, NY, November 23, 2021 – Masseto, Italy’s most collectable wine estate, is pleased to announce the new vintage. It is said that the expectation of a pleasure represents a pleasure in itself, but the peak is the instant in which it is finally reached, when desire is transformed into reality. Finally, after years of refinement, Masseto 2018 is released on the market, with a deep olfactory intensity that flows in the silky texture of this wine.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
24/7 Wall St.

25 Retro Restaurant Dishes We Might Never See Again

Food fashions come and go just like fashions of any other kind. Availability of new ingredients, increased familiarity with different cuisines, the imagination of chefs and restaurateurs, and simply changing consumer tastes all help shape what restaurant serve. Every era writes its own menus. These are food fads from the decade you were born. Until […]
RESTAURANTS
CBS San Francisco

COVID: SFO Busy Again For Thanksgiving Reunions After Lifting Of Travel Restrictions

SAN FRANCISCO INT’L AIRPORT (KPIX 5) – Bay Area airports, including SFO, were busy Wednesday as travelers reunited with their loved for the first Thanksgiving since COVID-19 travel restrictions were lifted. Wednesday night was just the beginning of the reunion of the Miller family from New York. The family packed into a minivan heading to their grandmother’s, after the 2017 Tubbs Fire destroyed Rebecca’s parent’s house in Santa Rosa, and then the COVID pandemic struck. “This is our first chance to have Thanksgiving in the rebuilt house so that feels amazing,” said Rebecca Miller. The Miller family arrives at San Francisco International Airport...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
South Philly Review

Community Calendar: November 22nd, 2021

24K Magic – at 9 p.m. at Live! Casino and Hotel Philadelphia, 24K Magic, a Bruno Mars tribute show, offers a Bruno Mars concert experience with vocals, musicianship and choreography with hits like “Uptown Funk” and “24K Magic.” Tickets are $25. December 4. Safe x Sound film screening – At...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wineindustryadvisor.com

Wine Cap Management & Blending Solutions

Pneumatage is a large bubble air/gas mixing process developed by Pulsair Systems in 1986. Similar to a reverse punch-down or in-tank pump-over, it is exclusively designed to pump red wine up into and over the top of buoyant red grape skins during fermentation during in cap mixing session. The process utilizes the sequential injection of large compressed air or gas bubbles released into the bottom of the fermentation tank. The fast, rising air pulses completely separate the grape cap into individual berries to enhanced infusion of phenolics, flavor, aromatics, tannins and color. This gentle mixing process also helps significantly reduce labor costs, reduce energy consumption, reduce sanitation and increase efficiency.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy