Afternoon Brief, November 22nd

Finger Lakes Thirsty Owl 2019 Riesling Takes Best White; France’s Chateau Cazeau Cremant de Bordeaux Brut Takes Best Sparkling. Santa Rosa, Calif., —November 22, 2021—The Sonoma Valley AVA took the big prize at the 2021 Harvest “Terroir” Challenge, the only competition to judge wines by American Viticultural Area. In a spirited final round, the 2019 St. Anne’s Crossing Primitivo, which was selected Best Red, beat out the 2019 Thirsty Owl Riesling (New York), which was chosen Best White, the 2020 Baron Herzog Lineage Rosé from Clarksburg (Best Rosé), the Chateau Cazeau Brut (Best Sparkling), Westport Winery (Columbia, WA) “Ancient Mariner” Pear Riesling (Best Dessert), and a Sangria from Barefoot (CA; Best Fruit Wine). The Primitivo took Best of Show over the Riesling, 6 votes to 5, awarding Sonoma Valley the top AVA prize.
