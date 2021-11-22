ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Monday Evening Weather Update

By David Chandley
fox5atlanta.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClear and chilly thru the night with most areas around freezing...

www.fox5atlanta.com

therecord-online.com

Weather Service issues alert for potential heavy snow

STATE COLLEGE, PA – The National Weather Service Friday afternoon sent out word of the potential for heavy snow from a snow band in north-central Pennsylvania. Parts of Clinton County are covered by the notice:. Special Weather Statement until FRI 5:15 PM EST. Avoid the subject event as per the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WKRG

FREEZE WARNING: Temperatures dropping below freezing tonight

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Happy Friday, Gulf Coast! We had a lovely and chilly day today with temperatures around the upper 50’s. Anticipate a COLD night ahead. There is a FREEZE WARNING in place for Greene and George counties in MS, Mobile, Baldwin and Escambia counties in AL and all of our NW FL counties overnight tonight through early Saturday morning. This means below freezing temps are expected for the first time this year in the those spots.
MOBILE, AL
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: A Small Cool Down To Start Weekend

DENVER(CBS)- We are watching a dry cold front expected to push thru Colorado on Saturday cooling most temperatures down across the eastern half of the state. This will be a little shock after many highs across the area were in the 60s and low 70s across the region on Friday. Credit: CBS4 A dip in the upper level jet stream will allow cold front to breeze in Saturday morning with a little wind and cooldown. Credit: CBS4 The front unfortunately is dry so other than a shift in wind and a drop in temperatures there wont be much moisture with it. Credit: CBS4 If you got a glimpse of the drought monitor released this week, you can see we are in desperate need of some moisture. See this story from Meteorologist Ashton Altieri. https://denver.cbslocal.com/2021/11/26/colorado-weather-drought-just-worsened-10-in-one-week-with-no-moisture-in-sight/ For the second half of the weekend a warming trend will begin and carry us into next week with more unseasonably warm temperatures. If you are going to the Broncos game it is looking like mid 60s by halftime! Credit: CBS4 There will be a tiny cool down on Tuesday next week and it looks like the next chance for snow in Denver may be next Friday night into the first weekend of December!    
COLORADO STATE
#Thanksgiving
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Slight Warm Up On The Way

CHICAGO (CBS) — Temperatures will gradually warm up slightly over the next week. Tonight: Cloudy. Low 28. Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain with a few snowflakes. High 42. Mid 40s by mid-week. Otherwise, dry and quiet.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Slight Rain And Snow, But Mostly Clear Travel Conditions Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Saturday will see some good travel weather for those returning home after visiting friends and family for Thanksgiving. A weak system is moving through the southwestern part of Minnesota, traveling parallel to Interstate 94. The area is slightly warmer than the rest of the state, seeing temperatures in the mid-30s to start out the day. North of the system, there are some quick bursts of snow hitting the north metro, though since it is so warm, the flakes are mostly evaporating before they reach the ground. WCCO Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says there’s a possibility of freezing rain in Benson up to...
MINNESOTA STATE

