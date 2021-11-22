Lafayette football will not bring back John Garrett as coach in 2022

Lafayette football head coach John Garrett takes the field with his team before the 2019 game against Lehigh at Goodman Stadium in Bethlehem. Rick Kintzel/The Morning Call

In a postgame media session after Saturday’s 17-10 loss to Lehigh, Lafayette football coach John Garrett was asked about 2022.

“The future is bright for Lafayette College,” Garrett said.

Unfortunately for him, he won’t be a part of that future.

On Monday, two days after the Leopards finished a 3-8 season on a three-game losing streak, the school announced it is not renewing Garrett’s contract.

Defensive coordinator Doug McFadden will serve as the interim head coach.

“On behalf of the college and our student-athletes I want to thank John Garrett for his work and contributions to Lafayette athletics,” said director of athletics Sherryta Freeman in a release. “We will begin a national search immediately to name the next Fred M. Kirby ‘42 head football coach.”

Garrett, who was hired in December of 2016 to replace Frank Tavini who went 84-107 over 17 seasons, was on College Hill for four full seasons and an abbreviated three-game schedule this past spring. Garrett ended his tenure with a record of 15-33 and a 13-14 mark in the Patriot League.

His best season was in 2019 when the Leopards went 4-8 overall, 4-2 in the league and snapped a four-game losing streak against Lehigh.

Lafayette went 2-1 in the spring season that was created as a consolation for the loss of the 2020 season due to the pandemic. Lafayette beat Lehigh 20-13 to close out the spring.

The fall season began with three straight losses to strong non-conference opponents and the Leopards generated excitement with a win over Penn at Fisher Stadium on Sept. 25 and a compelling 42-41 defeat to Fordham on Oct. 2. That would be followed by October wins over Bucknell and Georgetown, but the Leopards lost their last three games.

Lafayette scored just 33 points in those games and scored 25 points and just one touchdown in the second halves of its last six games.

The 56-year-old Garrett, who is the brother of former Cowboys head coach and current Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, said after Saturday’s game that the program had made progress during his five seasons in charge.

“We resurrected a program that wasn’t doing real well before,” he said. “They had won just one Patriot League game in the two years prior to my arrival. We instantly became competitive and we remain competitive every week. It’s really because we brought in the right kind of guys. We improved the recruiting and talent on our team, and also the football character of our team and the overall performance.

“Even in the classroom, we do really well with a 3.6 GPA and I’m really proud of that. I’m really proud of the young men that come into our program and leave it better. The future’s certainly bright for the Lafayette Leopards.”

Garrett, who has been coaching in either the NFL or college football since 1995, ended Saturday’s media session reciting one of his favorite analogies.

“Football is the only game played with an oblong ball and sometimes it bounces to the left in your favor and sometimes it bounces to your right and not in your favor, and it all comes down to how you respond,” he said. “It comes down to executing and finishing. We didn’t finish well enough. But I’m proud of our team and I look forward to getting into the offseason because the future is bright.”