Lehigh County’s vote count remains in limbo as judge considers legal challenge to mail-in ballots

Lehigh County’s vote count in the Nov. 2 election remains unofficial while a judge considers a legal challenge to mail-in ballots that could affect the outcome of a tight race between two candidates for county judge.

At issue is a decision last week by the Lehigh County Board of Elections to count about 260 ballots cast by mail that were submitted without dates on the outside of the envelopes voters must use to return their ballots.

The votes potentially would allow Democrat Zachary Cohen to surpass the 74-vote lead held by Republican David Ritter for third place in the race for three common pleas court seats. The ballots also have the potential to affect the outcome of local races across the county, Chief Elections Clerk Tim Benyo said.

About 22,000 people cast ballots by mail in this month’s election, Benyo said.

The three-member election board voted to defer certifying the election results Monday afternoon following a court hearing in which lawyers for the two judge candidates made arguments for and against counting the challenged ballots.

Lehigh County Judge Edward Reibman said after hearing arguments in the case Monday morning he would work to issue a timely opinion, but his decision is likely to be only the first word on questions that remain unsettled about the state’s relatively new vote-by-mail rules after the 2020 presidential election. Whichever way Reibman rules, the losing party will probably appeal, Benyo said.

Ritter’s attorney, Robert Daday, argued that the law allowing voting by mail is clear that a ballot is invalid if it is not signed or dated. He urged Reibman to follow the lead of four state Supreme Court justices who said in a challenge over thousands of mail-in ballots last November that dates and signatures are mandatory.

He also argued that Cohen didn’t follow the correct procedure when his attorney argued last week before the election board that the ballots should be counted because the county did not make instructions to sign and date the envelopes conspicuous enough for voters.

“The Cohen camp failed to use any of the prescribed remedies to challenge the 260 ballots,” Daday said, noting the election code requires a candidate to request a recount and then challenge results in county court.

Cohen’s lawyer, Adam Bonin, noted that while a majority of the seven state Supreme Court justices said a missing date or signature was not a minor irregularity that could be overlooked, one of the four wrote that the Legislature should take action to clarify vote-by-mail rules. He argued that while Lehigh County made changes to its ballot envelopes, the rate of undated ballots was double that in Philadelphia or Allegheny County last year.

“If there are more than 1 in 100 ballots that are rejected, that’s constitutionally intolerable,” Bonin said.

The state Supreme Court last year ruled that thousands of ballots in Philadelphia and Allegheny counties that were missing signatures and dates from the voter declaration on the outside of the return envelope could be counted. The justices failed, however, to reach a majority decision on whether dates were mandatory. As a result, the decision was not binding on lower courts.

Justice Christine Donohue wrote in an opinion announcing the judgment of the court that while the failure to fill out such information on a ballot is a technical violation of the election code, it does not warrant the “wholesale disenfranchisement of thousands of Pennsylvania voters.” Justices Max Baer and Debra Todd joined in Donohue’s opinion.

Justices David Wecht and Kevin Dougherty filed separate concurring and dissenting opinions in which they agreed that undated and unsigned ballots should not be set aside but that the missing information was not a minor irregularity that could be overlooked. Chief Justice Thomas Saylor and Justice Sallie Mundy joined in Dougherty’s opinion.

Wecht’s opinion contained a footnote in which he noted that it remained unsettled whether the date or signature on a ballot is essential to prevent fraud, ensure election security and verify that voters are eligible. To create obstacles to voting beyond those needed to address those concerns “is inconsistent with protecting the right to vote,” he wrote.

During Monday’s arguments, Reibman asked Daday why the date on the challenged ballot envelopes matters if both sides have agreed that there was no fraud. Daday said that the law clearly states that voters “shall” sign and date the ballot envelopes. Reibman responded by noting that Pennsylvania courts have repeatedly ruled in the last century that in certain circumstances “shall doesn’t mean shall.”

Bonin concluded his argument noting that the Pennsylvania Department of State issued guidance to local election officials that a mail-in ballot should be accepted if it has any date on the outside envelope and that ballots were counted in Lehigh County that arrived with dates inconsistent with the window for voting the latest election.

“The date doesn’t matter,” he said. “Your ballot will be accepted as long as there are numbers in the window.”

Reibman did not say when he would issue a decision. The candidates would have 10 days to file an appeal afterward.

Morning Call reporter Peter Hall can be reached at 610-820-6581 or peter.hall@mcall.com .