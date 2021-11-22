ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norway Is Running Out of Gas-Guzzling Cars To Tax

slashdot.org
 5 days ago

-40 Celsius is fine for the rest of the world but in America we need them...

slashdot.org

teslarati.com

Tesla and EV dominance in Norway causes shortage of fossil fuel cars to tax

Tesla and other electric vehicles are beginning to dominate the roads in Norway, leaving very few internal combustion engine (ICE) cars to tax. The “problem” has been long foreseen by those supporting the EV revolution. As one of the first countries to face the challenge, Norway might set an example for future nations on how to handle EV dominance.
ECONOMY
ksro.com

$1.18 Per Gallon of Gas Spent on Taxes in California

Taxes and fees alone make up around 25% of the cost of a gallon of gas in California. An analysis published earlier this year by Stillwater Associates found Californians were paying at least $1.18 per gallon in taxes and fees. It’s an answer for any consumers wondering where their money goes at the pump. Some gas stations in the Los Angeles area had prices of over five dollars per gallon on Monday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Our house and cars run on sunshine

Over at my joint we’ve been hearing about how high gasoline prices have become, and the pressure this has put on those driving cars requiring the nasty stuff. We don’t know about this personally because we drive electric cars. Neither of us have been to a gas station in quite awhile.
SIERRA MADRE, CA
theeastcountygazette.com

KQED

California's Last Nuclear Plant Is Slated to Close by 2025. Why Some Scientists Worry That Could Be Bad News for Carbon Emissions

The massive 2,200-megawatt Diablo Canyon Power Plant, the last-standing nuclear power facility in California, is scheduled to fully shut down operations by 2025, ending the state's reliance on nuclear energy. Some energy experts, though, warn that shuttering the plant — a goal long sought by anti-nuclear advocates — could ultimately lead to a spike in the state’s greenhouse gas emissions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Phys.org

Caucasian households in U.S. emit most carbon despite greater energy efficiency

Residential energy use represents roughly one-fifth of annual greenhouse gas emissions in the United States. A team of researchers led by McGill University has used data from 60 million individual American households to look into how carbon emissions caused by household energy use vary by race and ethnicity across the country. Paradoxically, this first national level analysis found that even though energy-efficient homes are more often found in Caucasian neighborhoods, carbon emissions from these neighborhoods are higher than in African American neighborhoods.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
gcaptain.com

Norway October Trade Surplus at Record High as Gas Sales Soar

OSLO, Nov 15 (Reuters) – Norway’s trade surplus rose to a record high in October as revenues from its offshore petroleum fields soared, led by a spike in the price of natural gas, national statistics agency (SSB) data showed on Monday. The October surplus hit 84.5 billion Norwegian crowns ($9.73...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

