Norway Is Running Out of Gas-Guzzling Cars To Tax

Taxes and fees alone make up around 25% of the cost of a gallon of gas in California. An analysis published earlier this year by Stillwater Associates found Californians were paying at least $1.18 per gallon in taxes and fees. It’s an answer for any consumers wondering where their money goes at the pump. Some gas stations in the Los Angeles area had prices of over five dollars per gallon on Monday.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO