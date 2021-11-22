Norway Is Running Out of Gas-Guzzling Cars To Tax

Tesla and other electric vehicles are beginning to dominate the roads in Norway, leaving very few internal combustion engine (ICE) cars to tax. The “problem” has been long foreseen by those supporting the EV revolution. As one of the first countries to face the challenge, Norway might set an example for future nations on how to handle EV dominance.
An Insulate Britain activist jailed after blocking traffic spent more than two years driving across the world in a diesel 4x4. As she was jailed for four months, Emma Smart announced that she was going on hunger strike as she insisted that her actions were “morally right” and “in my heart I know I am on the right side of history”.
Taxes and fees alone make up around 25% of the cost of a gallon of gas in California. An analysis published earlier this year by Stillwater Associates found Californians were paying at least $1.18 per gallon in taxes and fees. It’s an answer for any consumers wondering where their money goes at the pump. Some gas stations in the Los Angeles area had prices of over five dollars per gallon on Monday.
Over at my joint we’ve been hearing about how high gasoline prices have become, and the pressure this has put on those driving cars requiring the nasty stuff. We don’t know about this personally because we drive electric cars. Neither of us have been to a gas station in quite awhile.
France and Germany are the latest European countries to issue warnings about the Moderna (MRNA) COVID vaccine for people under the age of 30 because of a “very rare” risk linked to myocarditis or heart inflammation. France's public health authority published its recommendation on Monday, saying “within the population aged...
The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
An Israeli firm, Doral Renewables, has started work on the U.S.'s largest solar energy farm, dubbed Mammoth Solar, which will cover approximately 13,000 acres (5,261 hectares), a report from AP News reveals. The new solar farm, which is expected to be fully operational by 2024, will span two northern Indiana...
The energy crisis is on the horizon. America is tapering down its energy production. New technology is barely keeping up with the demand. Renewables and fossil fuels lag behind the American need for energy.
The first South African doctor to alert the authorities about patients with the omicron variant has told The Telegraph that the symptoms of the new variant are unusual but mild. Dr Angelique Coetzee said she was first alerted to the possibility of a new variant when patients in her busy...
People who have suffered from the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic can expect financial assistance from many state and local governments before Christmas, according to reports. Americans are set to receive cash as either a stimulus check or as part of the universal basic income. Let’s go through the...
U.S. citizens will get a financial boost ahead of Christmas. The governments of several U.S. states have decided to issue stimulus checks to their residents. The additional monetary support will be a welcome relief for the citizens before the holidays. According to an article published by MARCA on November 26, the government authorities have planned to provide these benefits as universal basic income.
Mexico’s third-richest billionaire, Ricardo Salinas Pliego, has advised investors to “buy bitcoin right now.” He explained that the U.S. is “looking more and more like any other irresponsible third world country.”. Ricardo Salinas Pliego on US Economy and Bitcoin. Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas Pliego commented on the U.S. economy and...
The massive 2,200-megawatt Diablo Canyon Power Plant, the last-standing nuclear power facility in California, is scheduled to fully shut down operations by 2025, ending the state's reliance on nuclear energy. Some energy experts, though, warn that shuttering the plant — a goal long sought by anti-nuclear advocates — could ultimately lead to a spike in the state’s greenhouse gas emissions.
Several explosions have been reported at a munitions factory in the Russian city of Dzerzhinsk. Initial reports of the explosions in Russian state media indicate an unspecified number of casualties. The Emergency Situations Ministry confirmed it was working at the scene and warned of the danger of possible further explosions.
Major Hsi-Chon Hua, a U-2 pilot belonging to Taiwan’s Nationalist Chinese Air Force (NCAF) who flamed out at 70,000 feet and glided to a rough landing at the airport of the remote town of Cortez, Colorado, in 1959. In complete secrecy, a team headed by Clarence L. “Kelly” Johnson at...
As fuel demand drops, local governments may have to reevaluate the way they fund road repairs. Palm Beach County officials are cautioning lawmakers about a bump in the road resulting from a federal priority to replace gas-powered vehicles with electric. Gas tax collections for roads aren’t keeping up with costs.
Residential energy use represents roughly one-fifth of annual greenhouse gas emissions in the United States. A team of researchers led by McGill University has used data from 60 million individual American households to look into how carbon emissions caused by household energy use vary by race and ethnicity across the country. Paradoxically, this first national level analysis found that even though energy-efficient homes are more often found in Caucasian neighborhoods, carbon emissions from these neighborhoods are higher than in African American neighborhoods.
OSLO, Nov 15 (Reuters) – Norway’s trade surplus rose to a record high in October as revenues from its offshore petroleum fields soared, led by a spike in the price of natural gas, national statistics agency (SSB) data showed on Monday. The October surplus hit 84.5 billion Norwegian crowns ($9.73...
