Rezz releases new album, 'Spiral': Listen

Transatlantic duo LAIKIPIA have just unveiled their new album, All Hail Hyperion, and to say it was a unique listening experience would be an understatement. The ten-track release welcomes listeners into their own world, which they have been steadily building over the last few years. With a meticulously planned out storyline (check their Instagram for proof), LAIKIPIA have crafted a visual and sonic universe to truly lose yourself in. Band members Xander Rawlins and Taylor Harrison demonstrate their musical versatility throughout the album, with songs blending a variety of genres and themes. From more electronic focused tracks to powerful rock anthems, it appears that there is nothing LAIKIPIA can’t do. Harrison shares, “We just wanted to make music that flows out of our minds without forcing it in any specific direction. While the tracks end up extremely different, we’re confident that they can feel united in one body of work through elements outside of “genre”. We see all songs existing within one cohesive “sonic universe” that we call LAIKIPIA.”

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO