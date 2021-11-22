ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Sunken Place Rapper Kodak Black Kodak Says He Wants to “Bring Trump Back”

By Robert Longfellow
Z1079
Z1079
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26yZOo_0d4JoVSN00
Source: Jason Mendez / Getty

Kodak Black owes his freedom to Donald Trump since the ex-President issued him a pardon just before he left the White House. So it shouldn’t be a surprise that the Florida rapper is caping for the Orange Overlord despite the whole White Supremacy thing he still adheres to, allegedly.

Over the weekend (Nov. 20), Kodak let loose a simple tweet: “Bring Trump Back.”

If you’ve been paying attention, this is on brand.

“I’m a real one, Trump a real one,” Kodak told TMZ earlier this year while putting his MAGA hat on display, literally. “…We Geminis. His birthday’s two days after mine.”

We’re just here for the ratio. Also, the Sunken Place is real.

Sunken Place Rapper Kodak Black Kodak Says He Wants to "Bring Trump Back" was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Comments / 0

Cosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian reacts to Kanye West's claims they'll be 'back together'

Kim Kardashian has reportedly not been swayed to reconsider her divorce from Kanye West after the rapper made claims that God would "bring them back together." In a post shared to his Instagram Story earlier this week, the 44-year-old quoted an article from TMZ alongside a throwback photo of him and his estranged wife kissing. The throwback post came just a few days after he made a public speech about his plans to keep his family together and "change the narrative" around his marriage.
CELEBRITIES
