The past 20 months have truly changed how business is done. For cybersecurity professionals, almost every organization had to move swiftly to support remote employees and new cloud-based services that were brought on to support this new way of working. Looking forward, there’s no going back; the era of hybrid work is here, bringing with it an expanded attack surface that malicious actors are increasingly taking advantage of. In fact, nearly 80% of senior IT and IT security leaders believe their organizations lack sufficient protection against cyberattacks despite increased security investments made within the last year to deal with distributed tech and work-from-home challenges.

