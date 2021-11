PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Saturday night in Lawncrest, a woman and her unborn child were killed. She was returning from her baby shower and was unloading gifts when she was gunned down. On Monday night, friends of 32-year-old Jessica Covington gathered at the Lawncrest Rec Center to release purple and white balloons to honor the woman affectionately nicknamed “Rabbit” for her big smile and who was seven months pregnant when she was killed Saturday. Covington’s baby girl was due in January and friends say she was elated to be a first-time mom. She is one of two women murdered in targeted shootings...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO