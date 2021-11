Wisconsin football had a simple path Saturday to reaching the Big Ten Championship Game — win its regular-season finale at Minnesota — but the No. 14 Badgers were unable to make it eight straight victories as their hopes of a trip to Indianapolis were dashed in a 23-13 loss. On a frigid night in Minneapolis in which not much went right for Paul Chryst's group, the media had plenty of questions for the Badgers and their head coach after the defeat, including why the team initially lined up for a punt on fourth-and-1 down 10 points with less than five minutes to play.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO