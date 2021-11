MINNEAPOLIS - Matt LaFleur was practically disgusted. The Green Bay Packers had been caught with 12 men on the field on defense, late in the fourth quarter of a tied game. “That's embarrassing,” LaFleur said after the Packers' 34-31 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. “Ultimately everything falls on me. I have to make sure that doesn't happen because that cannot happen coming off a stopped-clock situation. Can't happen anytime, but especially when you have a … stopped-ball situation and you've got 12. That's just – it’s inexcusable.”

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO