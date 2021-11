Spider-Man may have helped Kirsten Dunst become a star, but the truth is that the actress had been in the limelight for several years, starting acting at a young age. In fact, before Sam Raimi cast her to co-star in the wall-crawler’s first cinematic adventure, Dunst had appeared in Interview with the Vampire, Little Women, Jumanji and, of course, Sofia Coppola’s The Virgin Suicides. When she arrived at the Marvel film and found herself earning considerably less than Tobey Maguire, who played Peter Parker, she wasn’t too surprised since he was the superhero. However, with the passing of time, she has been pondering it and now has observations about it.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO