KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 22): Top Glove Corp Bhd has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) under the emerging markets category for the third consecutive year. In a statement, the glove maker said it ranked among the top 10% globally in the healthcare equipment and supplies category in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment as at the score date of Nov 12, an improvement from last year when it stood among the top 19% of its peers.

INCOME TAX ・ 5 DAYS AGO