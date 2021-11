The stage has certainly been set for cryptocurrency products to take over the world. Crypto adoption is at an all-time high, and profitable crypto trading has changed many people’s lives. However, for every person who has made millions through cryptocurrency, 100 others have lost millions in an attempt to become more prosperous. The difficulties in locating the right cryptocurrency to invest in have pushed some people with low-risk tolerance into debt. Some projects will raise funds but fail to deliver on their promises to users.

MARKETS ・ 12 DAYS AGO