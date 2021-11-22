ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Outback observations: Thanksgiving traditions

With the holidays upon us, we are entering a season where there will be many parties with friends and family over the next month, as days get shorter and colder. Thanksgiving to me has always been the start of the holiday season, and seeing items for Christmas in stores weeks before...

CBS Chicago

Thanks To COVID-19 Vaccine, 2 Lake Zurich Girls Embrace Their Grandparents This Thanksgiving Holiday After A Long 2 Years

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. (CBS) — It has been a long wait, but there is joy like none other for one local family this holiday season. Some loved ones thankful for a hug, touch, and feelings of togetherness. CBS 2’s Steven Graves spoke to them about why the reunion was so special. There were uncontrollable screams of excitement as Piper McGrath, 11, and her sister Alexa, 8, embraced their grandmother, Cynthia Dorf – affectionately known as Nina. They did not want to let her out of their arms. “I was trying not to cry, I was so happy,” said Ms. Dorf. “I was...
LAKE ZURICH, IL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Christ the Divine continues tradition of donating Thanksgiving meals

Christ the Divine Teacher Catholic Academy in Aspinwall continued its tradition of making the Thanksgiving holiday a little warmer for area families. Student council Co-Presidents Gemma Spadacene and Jimmy Darcy, along with Vice President Clara LoPresti, shopped for frozen turkeys, potatoes, gravy and all the other fixings on Nov. 16 to be delivered to the St. Vincent DePaul Food Bank in Sharpsburg.
ASPINWALL, PA
kslnewsradio.com

The Internet’s favorite Thanksgiving tradition continues

It started six years ago when Wanda Dench sent out texts to remind and invite family to come to Thanksgiving dinner. But Dench mistakenly sent that text to a 17-year-old Jamal Hinton who was sitting in class at a Mesa Arizona High School. Hinton was confused and asked who it...
INTERNET
chambanamoms.com

Homemade Noodles on Thanksgiving: Holiday Tradition or Strange Ritual?

“Homemade noodles for Thanksgiving — what is the deal with that? It’s such a Midwest thing. It’s really a Central Illinois thing. I don’t get it.”. This is a question I received from a dear friend, who has lived in the Champaign-Urbana area for more than a decade, but grew up in the Chicago suburbs. I figured the next thing she’s going to tell me is she’s never heard of tater-tot casserole.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
State
Oregon State
State
Hawaii State
republic-online.com

Osawatomie's first community Thanksgiving observance

The Rev. Samuel Adair led Osawatomie’s first community Thanksgiving observation in the Old Stone Church on Nov. 28, 1861, During the Civil War, following President Abraham Lincoln’s establishment of Thanksgiving in September 1861. The Osawatomie Graphic reported in its Nov. 30, 1911, issue that “In Osawatomie, a small handful of...
OSAWATOMIE, KS
theaggie.org

Conscientiously observe Thanksgiving by focusing on its true history

Acknowledging the harmful impacts of the holiday is a first step. The commemoration of Thanksgiving has evolved over generations, with many people choosing to celebrate the holiday in their own way — whether that’s by honoring their own culture, gathering with friends for a Friendsgiving or devouring a feast. While some may have the privilege to disregard the dark historical origins of Thanksgiving, this does not do justice to the Indigenous people who are forcefully reminded of the atrocities committed to their communities every year on this day.
DAVIS, CA
CBS Baltimore

Will Holiday Gatherings Impact COVID-19 Metrics?

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As we celebrate Thanksgiving and the start of the holiday season, health officials are becoming more anxious about how holiday gatherings could impact our COVID-19 rates. For Campbell and his family, Thursday was about the turkey, but his mother Ashlee knows there are other things to be aware of. “Making sure that we’re washing our hands all the time, that we’re trying to stay away from other people were using masks as often as we can,” said Ashlee. As many families gathered together for Thanksgiving, doctors worry this holiday’s gatherings could contribute to a spike in new cases. “There are already...
BALTIMORE, MD
KRQE News 13

Looking for gifts for mom and dad? Check out these gifts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gifts for parents are best?  Gift giving is an expression of love and a way of showing someone how much they mean to you. Parents deserve something extra special as a thank you for everything they’ve provided. However, figuring out what to buy can sometimes […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
WTAJ

10 recipes for that leftover Thanksgiving turkey

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Whether you’re making it yourself or your grandmother is sending you home with it, this Thanksgiving you’re sure to have plenty of leftover turkey. Here are ten recipes you can try out to make sure you get the most out of the meat of this year’s celebrations. Leftover Turkey Stew This […]
RECIPES
CBS Philly

Blue Cross RiverRink Kicks Off 28th Annual Winterfest Friday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Blue Cross RiverRink is back with the 28th annual Winterfest at Penn’s Landing. The event opened Friday to kick off the holiday season. In addition to ice skating, people can ride the 60-foot Ferris wheel and enjoy the massive Christmas tree. There will also be vendors selling food and drinks. A new addition is Black Iron Barbeque, which offers classic flavors and new Vegan options. RiverRink is open through March 6.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
lakecountyexam.com

Chamber to hold Christmas light contest

Lake County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Light Contest is returning for another fun holiday season of friendly competition. The Lake County Chamber of Commerce is looking for the best light decorations and displays in the community and will be awarding three cash prizes from three different sponsors. With the holiday...
LAKE COUNTY, OR
CBS Philly

Holiday Shopping At Christmas Village In LOVE Park Looking Different Due To Inflation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thanksgiving Day in Philadelphia means Christmas Village is back at LOVE Park. There was so much excitement in the air for the 14th annual Christmas Village Thursday afternoon. People packed inside the open-air German Market early in the morning. Some having their pictures taken in front of the ‘I Heart Philly’ sign. Dozens of venders including international and local ones selling gifts and decorations and ornaments. The smells were also impressive; people ate German food and sipping on hot chocolate. Many families from the Delaware Valley came out Thursday morning, but some are visiting from out of state, like one...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Halloween
WLNS

Black Friday is back but it’s not what it used to be

NEW YORK (AP) — On this year’s Black Friday, things almost seem normal. Malls and stores report decent-sized crowds, if not the floods of people that used to fight over the latest toys and electronics — online shopping is much too common for that now, and discounts are both more subdued and spread out over […]
RETAIL
CBS Sacramento

Holiday Season Makes Major Comeback With Flip Of Switch In Old Sacramento

OLD SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — It was something we haven’t seen in a long time as people packed Old Sacramento to kick off the holiday season.  Christmas carols filled the air, Santa could be seen on a balcony performing with Theatre of Lights, and with a loud countdown, the 60-foot tree lit up with the flip of a switch. “It’s really good to see the people out here and everyone engaging out here and being so friendly.  It’s warming,” said Leah Saeturn. After a year off, canceled because of the pandemic, the annual tree lighting event made a major holiday comeback. And for...
SACRAMENTO, CA
WLNS

Best White Elephant gifts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which White Elephant gift is best? The gift-giving season is a fun one, especially when it comes to holiday parties. In lieu of traditional gift-giving to each person in an office or group, White Elephant gift parties are cost-effective, fun alternatives. Once a price point […]
RECIPES
CBS Boston

Black Friday Customers Return To In-Person Shopping At Patriot Place

FOXBORO (CBS) — Bundled up with bags in hand, shoppers at Patriot Place in Foxboro Friday night were still seeking those Black Friday savings. After a holiday season spent at home and apart from each other last year, shoppers were ready to resume their traditions. “When COVID started, I stopped. And now, things are getting more open so I can start going out more,” a male shopper from Maine said. We’ve seen how supply chain challenges have impacted many parts of life. A lot of shoppers are keeping that in mind by starting early and spending more. “I usually don’t get it done until last minute, but this year I wanted to get it done early in case anything happened and shipping and stuff like that,” another shopper said. According to the National Retail Federation, in-person shopping is up more than 14 percent this year, and individual consumers plan to spend about $1,000 total. And no matter what deals are offered online, some shoppers will simply always prefer how that in-store experience feels. “I think there’s definitely something to be said for coming to the store and seeing all these people around,” said one woman. “It’s the holiday season, all the lights.”
FOXBOROUGH, MA

