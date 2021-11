There are three big times of the year when you see the minor league system thinned by mass releases. The first comes late in Spring Training, when rosters are being constructed, playing time is being sorted out for development, and players who maybe just aren’t going to make it are let go. The second comes after the draft, which, combined with midseason promotions and the evaluations that preceded them, leads the organization to move on from another set of players. And the last comes in November, after the season and post-season evaluations/instructional ball. The offseason means new signings are coming, and the organization has to make tough decisions about who is going to stick around heading into the next Spring Training and who is not.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO