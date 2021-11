The Hawaii International Film Festival returns to the big screen at the historic Palace Theater on Thursday, with a weekend full of inspiring films from around the world. The festival opens with a splash at 7 p.m. Thursday with the Big Island premiere of “Waterman,” the definitive documentary on the life and legacy of Duke Kahanamoku, narrated by Jason Momoa. “Waterman” offers an intimate look at the legendary swimmer, trailblazer, and the undisputed father of modern-day surfing. The film premieres following the sport’s first-time inclusion in this year’s Summer Olympics — a fitting tribute to Duke’s work promoting the sport around the globe. The filmmaking team behind “Waterman” will be in attendance to present the film and hold a post-screening discussion.

