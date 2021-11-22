ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

AAA: Best And Worst Times To Travel For Thanksgiving

By ckruse
country1025.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are all on a mission…to travel over the river and through the woods to Grandma’s house. We need our turkey and stuffing! If you are hitting the road this week in search of your mashed potatoes with...

country1025.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Thanksgiving Travel Expected to Rebound Nearly to Pre-Pandemic Levels, AAA Says

About 3.9 million Texans are expected to travel this Thanksgiving holiday, according to AAA Texas. This year’s travel projection is an increase of 12% from 2020 and about 6% less than 2019, according to AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. Of the 3.9 million Texans expected to travel, most will drive to their destinations this holiday and about 230,000 million travel by air.
DALLAS, TX
kyoutv.com

AAA: Millions of travelers this holiday season will impact traffic this Thanksgiving

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - AAA predicts 53.4 million Americans will be traveling for Thanksgiving this year; that number is up 13% from last year. 2021 is now considered the highest single-year increase in travel since 2005 according to AAA. Meredith Mitts with AAA says they have not seen this growth in numbers for some time. “Obviously there are a lot of people traveling again. A lot of people didn’t travel last year, and some even the year before that.”
OTTUMWA, IA
delawarebusinessnow.com

AAA forecasts Thanksgiving travel numbers approaching pre-pandemic level

AAA is projecting that more than 145,000 Delawareans will travel over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, an increase of more than 12% over last year – just shy of pre-pandemic Thanksgiving travelers in 2019. Travelers will see high gas prices, despite a recent drop in crude oil prices. The average price...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Americans
country1025.com

Colombian Thanksgiving

A Colombian woman who is attending Harvard Medical School said that because they don’t have Thanksgiving in her home country, she wanted to reach out to her neighbors to learn about it. She offered to bring a traditional Colombian dish in exchange for experiencing a real American Thanksgiving and has now gotten to know many of her neighbors who invited her to join them.
FESTIVAL
Digital Trends

This large air fryer is so cheap at Walmart it could be a mistake

This year’s best Black Friday deals will let you expand your kitchen’s capabilities with discounts on a variety of appliances, but you don’t have to wait for the shopping holiday before you begin making purchases. If you’ve been planning to buy an air fryer, you should check out the early Black Friday air fryer deals that retailers are already offering. Among them is Walmart’s $31 discount for the Chefman TurboFry air fryer, which brings its price down to just $69 from its original price of $100.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Mashed

The Red Flag On Your Chick-Fil-A Receipt Has A Secret Meaning

You've seen the advertisements. You've seen the online campaigns. Which fast-food company has the best chicken sandwich? Which hunk of fried white meat beats the band? While they pump out ad after ad online or on your TV, they seem to be more annoying than getting you to want a chicken sandwich from them, right? Fortunately, there's a place that does away with all the showmanship, the glitz, those eye-rolling attempts to sound relatable and tell you plain and simple: "Eat mor chikin'."
RESTAURANTS
montanarightnow.com

Once upon a nativity liquidation sale

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Treasure State is home to so many holiday traditions, tree lightings, parades and of course decorations. In Great Falls an old tradition is coming to an end as the owner of over 1,200 nativity scenes looks to sell her collection. Carol Olthoff has been collecting...
GREAT FALLS, MT
Mashed

Throw Your Avocado Away Immediately If You Notice This

Just like in fashion, the food world sees trends that come and go. Cronuts, rainbow bagels, and dalgona coffee are a few treats from the last decade that foodies went wild for, only to have the hype around them quickly die down. This cycle tends to be the narrative around trendy foods, though every so often, something is able to break the mold and get a good hold onto society, and we can't think of anything that has done that better in recent years than the avocado. According to Avocados From Mexico, avocado lovers in America alone consume an average of 8 pounds of Mexican-grown avocados a year, and if you're a proud part of that statistic, you've probably got a stash of them sitting in your kitchen right now.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Matt Lillywhite

A Massive Storm Will Hit The East Coast Soon

A giant storm is expected to hit New York, Massachusetts, and several other states, according to the National Weather Service. "This storm system is set to strengthen quickly during the day Friday as an upper-level low deepens over the Northeast. On the northern side of this upper low, periods of snow are expected with the heaviest totals taking shape over northern New England."
Design Taxi

Walmart Pulls Toy Off The Shelf After It’s Found To Be Singing About Cocaine

When an Ontario grandmother brought an “educational toy” home from Walmart, she was shocked to find the cactus plushie swearing and singing songs about coke—no, not the drink, but the drug. “This toy uses swear words and talks about cocaine use. This is not what I ordered from my granddaughter,”...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Jet Avoids Crashing After Running into Bird Flock, Covered with Carcasses in Horrifying Landing

Most of us have experienced a harrowing flight experience, but few folks can relate to the experience of their plane hitting a bird flock. A Ryanair jet made an unfortunate collision with a large heron flock as it was preparing to land. The flight left from London and made its way to Bologna, Italy without any issues until the very end. According to The Sun, the plane collided with the bird flock just before it touched down.
ACCIDENTS
myrecipes.com

I Changed One Ingredient in This Boxed Cake Mix Recipe and Won the Holidays

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As much as I love to explore vintage cookbooks and magazines and dive into the recipes, I must admit that sometimes I can be a bit quick to dismiss them as silly fluff, worthy of a good laugh but not an actual cooking project.
RECIPES
Best Life

Never Spend This Long Going to the Bathroom, Doctor Warns

When nature calls, we must be quick to answer. Whether you get the call after a two-hour road trip or during your 10-minute train ride home, you know the feeling of relief that comes with arriving at the bathroom. But however you're relieving yourself, you're probably not putting a lot of thought into how long you spend doing so. According to doctors, if you're spending an unusual amount of time on the toilet, you might want to reevaluate your habits. Read on to learn more about the toilet time limit you need to keep in mind.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy