BE Sweet Powder

Recipes for holiday side dishes can vary greatly across the country, and opinions on proper preparations can be a source of debate, even within families. My Aunt Gail learned this the hard way while helping prepare a feast at a family reunion. She hoped to impress her Texas relatives with an alternative to classic sweet potato casserole, the kind made extra sweet with the addition of a molten marshmallow topping. She lovingly prepared sweet potatoes roasted with apples, spiced with cinnamon, and lightly sweetened with brown sugar, a reflection of the healthy cooking style she picked up living on the west coast. When they were perfectly browned and aromatic, she pulled them out and looked away for a minute to tend to something else. To her horror, she turned around just in time to see her cousin dump an entire bag of miniature marshmallows on top and set it back in the oven to melt. Oh well, to each their own. Over the years, I have continued to make her version of this dish for my holiday table. Here, the apples and sweet potatoes are enhanced with the bright addition of fresh orange juice. Just sweet enough, the flavors of the individual ingredients are allowed to shine.

