ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutrition

BE Sweet Powder

culturedfoodlife.com
 4 days ago

Safe, sweet, smooth, all-natural sugar alternative with no aftertaste. Featuring a special combination of allulose + monk fruit + stevia. Easy to use as a zero-calorie one-to-one sugar swap. Diabetic-safe, gluten-free, plant-based. Body Ecology | Keto | Low-Carb | Paleo-friendly. Rich, sugar-like sweetness. Try it for yourself and see!....

www.culturedfoodlife.com

Comments / 0

Related
Clean Eating

Are Greens Powders as Healthy as Kale?

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. These days, there’s a potentially maddening amount of conflicting opinions on what constitutes a healthy way to eat. But there’s one thing virtually every diet agrees on: You should eat more greens. For very few calories, and also few carbs if that macro is not your jam, you get a payload of antioxidants and micronutrients from spinach, broccoli and the like.
NUTRITION
TrendHunter.com

Dairy-Identical Protein Powders

MOOLESS makes animal-free whey protein powder products in fun flavors like Chocolate Fudge, Strawberry Shortcake and Cookies & Cream. These alternative protein powders are packed with nutritional benefits and they boast a lower environmental footprint thanks to the fact that they use Perfect Day's dairy proteins, which are developed using precision fermentation technology and no animals whatsoever.
HEALTH
oxygenmag.com

Are Plant Protein Powders as Good as Whey?

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Print subscriptions available to U.S. residents only. More Details. Whether you’re a frequent gym-goer or just trying to improve your diet, a common dietary goal is to eat more protein. After all, it’s...
NUTRITION
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#No Sugar#Sugar Substitute#Fruit#Body Ecology Keto#Dairy Free#Vegetarian#Nut Free#Body Ecology
Knowridge Science Report

This old drug can save your life from COVID-19

In a new study from McMaster University, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine, with another 733 receiving a placebo, between Jan. 15 to Aug. 6...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
EatThis

Ugly Side Effects of Too Many Vitamins

Most of us learn pretty early—whether it's via an ice cream headache or pizza-party hangover—that it is indeed possible to get too much of a good thing. Unfortunately, as health-conscious adults, many of us are slow to realize the same lesson still applies. When it comes to vitamins and supplements, more doesn't mean better. Taking too many vitamins can have unpleasant or serious side effects, and some vitamins shouldn't be taken in supplement form at all. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Sentinel

5 signs that could alert you that you have a lack of vitamin D

The vitamin D is a nutrient essential for people, mainly due to the important functions it fulfills in the organism. It was key to the health of the bones , development of a muscle physique and a correct functioning of the immune system , among other things. In addition, experts...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nutrition
NewsBreak
Keto
NewsBreak
FDA
Best Life

Never Spend This Long Going to the Bathroom, Doctor Warns

When nature calls, we must be quick to answer. Whether you get the call after a two-hour road trip or during your 10-minute train ride home, you know the feeling of relief that comes with arriving at the bathroom. But however you're relieving yourself, you're probably not putting a lot of thought into how long you spend doing so. According to doctors, if you're spending an unusual amount of time on the toilet, you might want to reevaluate your habits. Read on to learn more about the toilet time limit you need to keep in mind.
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Couple in damages fight over vaccine side effects

Kerry Hurt had a stroke two weeks after her first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. She said her life has been "devastated" but still encouraged people to have the jab. The government said severe side effects as a result of Covid-19 vaccines were "very rare" A woman has described how...
RELATIONSHIPS
healththoroughfare.com

New Study Brings Good News Regarding COVID Reinfection

The infection with COVID strikes fear in a lot of people, and the idea of reinfection surely sounds even more horrifying. But despite this, a new study brings some good news for anyone who might deal with the coronavirus for the second time during their lifetime. CNN reveals the exhilarating...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
DRINKS
WTAJ

10 recipes for that leftover Thanksgiving turkey

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Whether you’re making it yourself or your grandmother is sending you home with it, this Thanksgiving you’re sure to have plenty of leftover turkey. Here are ten recipes you can try out to make sure you get the most out of the meat of this year’s celebrations. Leftover Turkey Stew This […]
RECIPES
studyfinds.org

Slowing down as you age? Researchers find older adults should actually be more physically active

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Think vigorous exercise is just for the young? Think again. Although it’s a common belief that older adults should slow down in their later years, a new study finds seniors should be doing the exact opposite! Researchers from Harvard University say evolution actually explains why staying physically active during old age keeps people alive longer.
FITNESS
waitsburgtimes.com

Apple Pecan Sweet Potatoes

Recipes for holiday side dishes can vary greatly across the country, and opinions on proper preparations can be a source of debate, even within families. My Aunt Gail learned this the hard way while helping prepare a feast at a family reunion. She hoped to impress her Texas relatives with an alternative to classic sweet potato casserole, the kind made extra sweet with the addition of a molten marshmallow topping. She lovingly prepared sweet potatoes roasted with apples, spiced with cinnamon, and lightly sweetened with brown sugar, a reflection of the healthy cooking style she picked up living on the west coast. When they were perfectly browned and aromatic, she pulled them out and looked away for a minute to tend to something else. To her horror, she turned around just in time to see her cousin dump an entire bag of miniature marshmallows on top and set it back in the oven to melt. Oh well, to each their own. Over the years, I have continued to make her version of this dish for my holiday table. Here, the apples and sweet potatoes are enhanced with the bright addition of fresh orange juice. Just sweet enough, the flavors of the individual ingredients are allowed to shine.
RECIPES
News On 6

Twice Baked Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potato, brown sugar, butter, and cinnamon makes this the perfect Thanksgiving side dish. But don’t just leave it for the holidays. These sweet potatoes are also great for fall family dinners. Make it extra sweet with a toasted marshmallow topping or go for more of a streusel topping with buttered pecans. Natalie Mikles of the Made in Oklahoma Coalition stopped by to show us how it's done.
RECIPES
eatwell101.com

Sweet Cornbread

Sweet Cornbread Recipe – With a crispy crust and a soft and moist inside, this sweet cornbread recipe is SO addictive. Made with butter, four, cornflour, sugar, honey, buttermilk, and eggs, this easy cornbread is ready out of the oven in less than 30 minutes. You’ll love it with butter and soaked with a good drizzle of honey. Enjoy!
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy